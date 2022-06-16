Intrinsic optical nonlinearities and carrier dynamics of InSe

A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances discusses how deep learning makes single-shot, high-resolution structured light 3D imaging possible. With the rapid development of optoelectronic information technology, three-dimensional (3D) imaging and sensing has become a research forefront in optical metrology. Following the transition from monochrome to color, from low-resolution to high-resolution, and from static photo to dynamic video, the evolution from 2D photography to 3D sensing has become the fourth imaging revolution. In this regard, fringe projection profilometry (FPP) is one of the most representative 3D imaging technologies due to its non-contact, high-resolution, high-speed, and full-field measurement capability, which has been widely applied in multiple fields, such as intelligent manufacturing, reverse engineering, industrial inspection, and heritage preservation.
