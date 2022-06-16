10 things to know about new Bills OL Greg Van Roten

The Buffalo Bills continued to add to their offensive line just before the start of their mandatory minicamp this week. The team announced the signing of Greg Van Roten.

Let’s jump right into it: Here are 10 things to know about Van Roten:

Just outside Carolina connection zone

Panthers offensive guard Greg Van Roten (73) y Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Van Roten has some Carolina connections. He played for the Panthers earlier in his career where Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane were prior to their time with the Bills.

But Van Roten is just outside that zone. He signed with the Panthers originally in 2017, just after McBeane left for the Bills.

Took the scenic route

Panthers offensive guard Greg Van Roten (73) Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Van Roten, 32, has taken the scenic route in his NFL career.

He signed as an undrafted rookie with the Green Bay Packers (2012-2013), then ended up with the Seattle Seahawks (2014), a stint in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts (2015-2016), back to the U.S. with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017), then over to the Carolina Panthers (2017-2019), and finally his most-recent team… the New York Jets (2020-2021).

Bills guard Greg Van Roten (64) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Reportedly the Bills have had interest in Van Roten prior to just now. According to Syracuse.com, Buffalo was in the mix for his services previously:

Where he is versatile

Jets offensive guard Greg Van Roten (62) Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills will very rarely sign and offensive lineman that isn’t versatile. Van Roten is. Buffalo is getting a player similar to Jon Feliciano, who was cut this offseason. Van Roten can play both guard and center in a pinch.

According to Pro Football Focus, Van Roten earned an overall grade of 68.1 last season, allowing 37 pressures on 474 pass-blocking snaps. With the Jets alone, Van Roten made 23 starts.

With the Bills, he will likely battle for a depth spot to begin his Buffalo career.

What Sean McDermott said

Bills head coach Sean McDermott Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Van Roten was signed just in time for minicamp. He was out on the practice field this week in Buffalo. Minicamp also gave McDermott a chance to speak on Van Roten:

“Has tremendous experience. Saw his body of work from afar. A lot of respect for what he’s been able to do. Has position flexibility. Good addition for us in terms of his experience.”

What mom thinks

Jets guard Greg Van Roten (62) Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Way back in 2015 early in his career, Van Roten gave one very interesting quote: What his mom thinks about his game.

Upon making the Panthers’ roster out of training camp, Van Roten said:

“I like to prove people wrong. My mom says I’m tenacious, almost like a dog that latches on and doesn’t let go.”

Locker room stuff

Just last season Van Roten took to his social media account on Twitter to give some takes about something he does not like. Van Roten is not a huge fan of cameras and reporters in the locker room.

At least, not so fast.

Van Roten does have a point. Sometimes guys aren’t prepare and still need to shower and get cleaned up after practice and games. It could lead to nudity on camera, like he pointed out in the tweet below:

Growing up fandom

Getting personal, Van Roten… is not a Buffalo guy. That’s OK, few players on the Bills actually come from western New York. Van Roten is a Long Island native.

Playing for the Jets previously was a lifetime dream achieved, he grew up a fan of Gang Green. Also, don’t expect him to be a Buffalo Sabres fan, he is New York Islanders through and through:

The Jets wanted him back kind of?

Panthers offensive guard Greg Van Roten (73) Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets released Van Roten earlier this spring in a bit of a salary cap move. However, did New York want him back? Maybe kind of?

That didn’t happen, but according to Jets Wire, New York head coach Robert Saleh said the door wasn’t closed on Van Roten returning:

“GVR is a phenomenal man,” Saleh said over the weekend. “Really appreciate the time with him, and it’s not over. Just talking with Joe [Douglas], we’d love to have him back as the offseason goes. GVR has a place in this league and he’s got starting opportunities at a few places. Talking with Joe, we thought we’d give him that opportunity to see if he can get somewhere to compete for a starting job. But at the same time, the door’s not closed here. We would love to have Greg back.”

Adding to it: Van Roten was benched by the Jets last season…

Confirmed dog guy

The best for last: Van Roten is a dog man. He has a pup named Moose and on his social media account on Instagram Von Roten even works out with his dog.

It is awesome content: