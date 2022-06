Did you know fireflies are in the beetle family and North America is home to more than 100 different species?. Join Great Hollow Nature Preserve and their naturalist John Foley for a special nighttime outing to witness these wondrous insects in action. We’ll learn about firefly biology, the roles fireflies play in our environment, what we can do to encourage them living in our backyards, and of course, go find some.

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO