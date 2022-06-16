Police chase ends in crash on Cleveland’s West Side

An officer at 8:20 p.m. June 12 was following a car that was going 16 mph in a 25 zone. The car weaved several times, crossing lane lines. The driver’s head was down, appearing that he was slumped over. The officer activated the cruiser’s emergency lights but the car went into the right-hand lane and continued on its way. After the cruiser’s siren was activated for a second time, the car stopped. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. He wore sweatpants and had a lighter in his lap. There were burn holes in his pants and ashes scattered in the front seat. The officer smelled a smoky odor in the car. The driver, who was confused, mumbled there were cones across the roadway and on the freeway. Of course, there were none. He showed signs of under some type of influence. He had burn marks on his fingertips. He did not get out of his car when initially asked and told the officer he would write him a ticket if he needed to do so. As he got out of the car, the driver said he was very cold despite the 81-degree temperature. He failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested for operating a car while impaired. The officer found several drug-related items in his car, such as suspected synthetic cannabis spice, white paper towels rolled tightly together with a hole punched through the middle, a brown cigarette with synthetic cannabis space and three such burned brown cigarettes. He was also cited for no seat belt and driving under the influence.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO