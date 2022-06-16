ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Police chase ends in crash on Cleveland’s West Side

By Julia Bingel
cleveland19.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended on the city’s West side Thursday morning. According to police, the suspect crashed into another car near...

www.cleveland19.com

Manic Annie
4d ago

whoopsy. stay in your own neighborhood when you're fleeing the crime- or find a DIRECT way home to the East Side. the innocent driver doesn't need her life inconvenienced by these shenanigans

