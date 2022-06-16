Man found dead near field identified, Hobbs Police said

HOBBS, New Mexico — The Hobbs Police Department on Thursday provided an update about a man who was found dead near a field on Sunday, June 12.

Police said the man was identified as Daniel Forlines, 38, of Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Authorities said his next of kin were notified. Detectives were still investigating the nature of his death, HPD said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

