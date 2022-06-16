ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

Man found dead near field identified, Hobbs Police said

By Caitlyn Rooney
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

HOBBS, New Mexico — The Hobbs Police Department on Thursday provided an update about a man who was found dead near a field on Sunday, June 12.

Previous story: Man found dead in field, Hobbs Police investigate

Police said the man was identified as Daniel Forlines, 38, of Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Authorities said his next of kin were notified. Detectives were still investigating the nature of his death, HPD said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

Man found dead in field, Hobbs Police investigate

The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department: HOBBS, New Mexico — On June 12th, 2022, Officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the area near the 3900 block of West Millen in reference to a male subject laying in the field near the roadway. Witnesses on scene informed Officers that […]
Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbs man arrested for 15th time

Seth Alvarado, 28, of Hobbs was arrested for the 15th time and charged with criminal damage to property and breaking entering — both fourth-degree felonies — when police said he was caught June 4 breaking into a local Mexican restaurant, destroying a computer and stealing several bottles of liquor.
