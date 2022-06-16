ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

First Alert Forecast Thursday Afternoon 6/16

KWQC
 4 days ago

A young QC resident teaches the community the importance of financial literacy.

www.kwqc.com

KCRG.com

Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Our sunny and hot holiday weekend will turn into a sunny and hot workweek. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 60s and a clear sky, and we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine on Monday. The sun and winds from the southwest will help temperatures climb into the 90s across Eastern Iowa. Make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks while outside.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 20th, 2022

(Webster City, IA) -- Forecasters say another heat wave is going to hit Iowa this week and with tomorrow (Tuesday) only being the first day of summer, plenty of hot days are ahead. Carla Johnson, a nurse at Van Diest (DEEST) Medical Center in Webster City, says their emergency room is already seeing patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, some with body temperatures up to 106 degrees. Some of us may be more susceptible to injuries from the heat than others. Johnson says, “children up to four years of age (are) at greatest risk for heat-related illnesses, along with folks that are 65 and older, folks that are overweight, and then people that are ill or if they’re on certain medications." Heat exhaustion can worsen to become heat stroke, which is when the body starts to shut down important systems.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Five Iowa Counties Included In Severe Weather Disaster Proclamation

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties after recent severe weather. The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of the severe weather. The proclamation activates...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Cones for Kids at Whitey’s Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During Cones for Kids, Monday Whitey’s Ice Cream will donate half their sales on all cones at all locations to Bethany for Children & Family. “We are very happy to be holding the 36th annual Cones for Kids event to help support the programs and services offered by Bethany,” said Jon Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream.
ADVOCACY
State
Iowa State
AM 1390 KRFO

Several Eastern Iowa Beaches Hit With E. Coli Warnings

For those of you who are fans of hot summer weather, the wait is over! Temperatures are going to soar into the '90s this week with hot and humid conditions finally taking hold. For those of you that love to hit the pool or the beach during the summer, this will be your kind of weather! Unfortunately, some favorite Iowa beaches will be off-limits due to some potentially dangerous bacteria.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Hours of storms leave trail of damage across SE Nebraska and SW Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — A series of severe thunderstorms rolled across southeast Nebraska and southwestern Iowa overnight, damaging trees and cutting power to thousands in their wake. A tornado warning was issued for Northern Lancaster County around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday when spotters reported a tornado along Interstate 80 west of Lincoln near Malcolm.
NEBRASKA STATE
Person
Josiah
Sioux City Journal

Over 160 absentee ballot requests in Northwest Iowa for June primary arrived late

In the run up to the June 7 primaries in Iowa, at least 162 voters in Northwest Iowa saw their absentee ballot requests denied because they arrived in county offices too late. According to area county auditors, many of the applications would have likely been approved prior to 2021. In March 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that requires voters to request absentee ballots from the auditor's office at least 15 days before an election. Previously, the deadline was 10 days.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now labeled 25 counties for high-level community spread, and 39 counties are rated at medium level. The latest update is an improvement compared to last week when Illinois had 32 counties at high risk for COVID-19. Still, the Illinois Department of Public Health is warning people to be cautious going into the holiday weekend.
ILLINOIS STATE
KEYC

Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa

Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
HARMONY, MN
journaldemocrat.com

Hailstorm casues major damage in SE Nebraska

The severe thunderstorm that swept through southeast Nebraska left a swath of significant damage to crops and property last week. Nebraska Extension has a number of resources on hail damage and a team that put this information together following hailstorms in 2014. After the storm last week, the most important thing for farmers to do was assess all their fields (drive, walk, and make a list) and understand the insurance policy they have and report damage to their crop insurance agent. It has been over a week since the storm so the chance for crop recovery can be better determined.
NEBRASKA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa flooding caused by rain totals topping 4″

IOWA — Thunderstorms making their way through Iowa dropped more than four inches of rain in some spots overnight causing flash flooding early Wednesday. There’s also damage being reported from strong winds in the southwest part of the state. The highest rain totals that have been reported to the National Weather Service since midnight came […]
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Getting Creative to Fix Affordable Housing Issues in Rural Iowa

(KMAland) -- Higher mortgage rates and skyrocketing rents have fueled the nation's housing crisis. In states like Iowa, rural communities deal with the same market issues, but they point to existing efforts as a blueprint to increase access. In the past decade, housing growth in rural areas was roughly 3%,...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Have You Heard Of Iowa’s Secret Vacation Spot?

When you think of Iowa, you might just think about cornfields, right? Well, now you can probably start thinking "island" when you try to imagine the Hawkeye State. Many families are planning their vacations now since school is out. Instead of spending a pretty penny on your trip this summer, why not stay a bit closer to home?
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Chariton Leader

How marriage rates have changed in Iowa

Compiled data on marriage rates in Iowa using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Latest Northwest Iowa Fishing Report

The Iowa DNR is out with the latest fishing report for northwest Iowa. This week’s forecast calls for temperatures in the 80s and 90s which should start to raise water temperatures quicker. Most area lake temperatures are in the 70s. Water clarity is fairly good on most area lakes. Bass and panfishing has been great on most lakes closer to shore and along weed lines. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.
IOWA STATE

