HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says it will start removing fire-damaged surfboard lockers next to the Waikiki police sub-station next week. . More than 500 boards went up in flames last October in a fire that caught the attention of many across Oahu’s south shore. It also damaged the side of the Moana Surfrider Hotel.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 16 HOURS AGO