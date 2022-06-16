ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

14 Photos Of Celebrity #GirlDads With Their Daughters

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Jamie Foxx and Ludacris to President Obama and Rev. Al Sharpton and more, see star fathers with their favorite girls. Father’s Day is fast approaching, and what better way to celebrate than to look at photos of dads in action? Not just any dads, though, but star fathers who are...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Watch Chlöe’s Steamy New Video, ‘Surprise’

The performer also announced she has finished recording her upcoming debut solo album. Chlöe surprised her fans with a new song and music video. On June 17, the 23-year-old singer and producer released “Surprise,” marking her third solo record after “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me.”
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Kevin Hart To Open Plant-Based Restaurant In LA

The new fast-casual restaurant, Hart House, will offer 100-percent plant-based menu options, from sandwiches to salads and nuggets, that aren't just for the vegan crowd. After conquering stand-up comedy stages and blockbuster films, comedian Kevin Hart has his eyes set on a whole new business venture that’s sure to please your pallet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Keke Palmer And Uzo Aduba On What They Want Young Black Girls To See In Their 'Lightyear' Characters

The acclaimed actresses voice two characters in the newest animated film in the 'Toy Story' franchise. There’s been a lot of buzz around Buzz this week with the release of the new Disney Pixar film Lightyear, in theaters today. The animated project tells the origin story of one of the most popular characters in the Toy Story franchise: Buzz Lightyear, played by Chris Evans.
MOVIES
Essence

Daddy Duties: These Fathers Are Building Empires With Their Children

These famous fathers are helping their children build their own empires with partnered business ventures. Fatherhood is encapsulated by so many things. Protection, love, fun often comes to mind. For some fathers though, it’s about wealth-building with their children as well. This makes perfect sense since most entrepreneurs treat their businesses in the same way they would their actual children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Corinne Foxx
Person
Lauren Hashian
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Russell Simmons
Person
Kimora Lee Simmons
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Ludacris
Person
Lisa Bonet
Essence

'There's Nothing I Wouldn't Do For Them': Black Dads Tell Us What They Love Most About Fatherhood

To mark Father’s Day, these dads share warm words about what they enjoy about fatherhood and the things that make it all worthwhile. One of my earliest childhood memories of my father is of him cooking me and my sisters dinner. He’d make pounded yam, okra soup, and stew (A Nigerian dish) and then we’d sit at the dinner table and eat. This is a meal I now eat with my son at least once a week.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

5 Important Moments That Happened At The 2022 American Black Film Festival

ABFF took place in Miami Beach June 15-19 with Issa Rae serving as this year's ambassador. During opening night of the 26th Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF), Issa Rae, this year’s festival ambassador, thanked ABFF for “Creating a space for creatives like me to meet my potential collaborators and my inspirations and for a supportive space for me to showcase my work.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity
Essence

Joy Reid And Tiffany Cross Create Space For Women Of Color In ‘The Culture Is’

ESSENCE spoke exclusively to Reid and Cross about their four-part special, ‘The Culture Is: Black Women’ premiering June 19 on MSNBC. In the age of the Gaslight Gatekeep Girl Boss, there are many negative beliefs surrounding women in the workplace: Women are too catty. Women are always in competitions with one another. Those ideas have become definitive for women of color—but particularly for Black women.
SOCIETY
Essence

Law Roach's Collaborative Collection With Hervé Léger Proves He Is The Master Of Archival Dressing

The famed fashion stylist blends the old with the new for the brand's Resort 2023 collection. Law Roach does indeed do it all. Not only is the award-winning stylist the sartorial architect behind some of the biggest names, and thus, biggest fashion moments in Hollywood (think Zendaya’s 2018 Met Gala Joan of Arc moment, that Mary J. Blige Jean-Louis Sabaj look, a number of Venus Williams looks, and countless more). Somehow, the Chicago native has found the time to simultaneously serve as a judge on HBO’s reality voguing competition show, Legendary, join British Vogue as its Contributing West Coast Editor and, most recently, join forces with longstanding luxury fashion brand Hervé Léger to co-design its limited edition Resort 2023 collection — and the collaboration is a perfect match.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Check Out Simone Biles's First-Ever Wheaties Box

In honor of the iconic cereal brand’s 100th Anniversary, Wheaties has selected the four-time Olympic gold medalist to appear on it's classic orange box. Decorated gymnast Simone Biles now has a new accolade to celebrate: her very own Wheaties box. In honor of Wheaties’ 100th anniversary, the iconic cereal...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy