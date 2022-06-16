ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revlon Filed For Bankruptcy — Here's What That Means

By Jessica Harrington
 4 days ago
Revlon, Inc. officially filed for bankruptcy on June 16. The news comes just days after rumors of the brand's financial situation began to spread. The drugstore-cosmetics company, which was founded in New York City in 1932, is reported to have approximately $3.7 billion in debts, according to Bloomberg. The publication also...

