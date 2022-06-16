ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

IHCC Receives Grant Renewal

By Ellis Codjoe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian Hills Community College was recently awarded a renewal grant for a federal program aimed at helping qualified high school students graduate from high school and enroll in college. According to a news release, the TRIO Upward Bound program will provide support to 60 high school students per...

KIMT

Disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, four other Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – A disaster proclamation has been issued for Cerro Gordo and four other Iowa counties. Governor Kim Reynolds issued the proclamation Thursday in response to recent severe weather. This step will activate the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa DCI investigating death of Iowa woman

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of a Newton woman. DCI agents said 28-year-old Alison Cooper was brought to Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa Saturday, where she was pronounced dead. “During the investigation, law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Brandon Lee Slobe of Oskaloosa...
OSKALOOSA, IA
KCRG.com

Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Oskaloosa Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of Alison Cooper of Newton. Cooper died on June 18th. Cooper was pronounced dead after being taken to Mahaska Health. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiners will conduct...
OSKALOOSA, IA
Death of Newton Woman Spurs Investigation

The Oskaloosa Police Department and the Iowa Divison of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of a Newton woman that occurred this past weekend. The DCI says 28-year-old Alison Cooper was brought to Mahaska Health, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the manner and cause of death.
NEWTON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, June 17, 2022

06/14/22 – 11:02 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 900 block of 2nd Street. 06/14/22 – 4:30 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested 3 male juveniles (2- 17-year-olds and 1- 16-year-old) on charges of possession of drugs/narcotics, interference with official acts, and motor vehicle theft. No other information was reported.
LEE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Rep. Ashley Hinson addresses gun violence

The "Tribute to Heroes" ceremony is the signature event of the ongoing Freedom Festival which kicked off earlier this week. Barn Dance and Barbeque for adults with special needs kicked off in Washington County. Updated: 8 hours ago. Around 80 guests and 70 volunteers took part in the event with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

GAME ONE RALLY HELPS OTTUMWA EARN SPLIT

(Written by Jason Van Arkel) The Ottumwa softball team only held a lead for one inning in Monday night’s doubleheader, but it was enough for the Bulldogs to split their CIML Metro Conference doubleheader at Des Moines Lincoln. OHS trailed 5-0 after one inning in the opener before rallying...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa neighbor rescues family's dog from burning home

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A quick thinking neighbor saved a dog from a burning Ottumwa home Friday. Neighbors spotted smoke rising from the Ellis Avenue home around 1 p.m. Ottumwa Fire Chief Tony Miller tells KTVO a family of five had been living at that address. No one was home when the fire broke out.
OTTUMWA, IA
WHO 13

Body of fisherman found in Appanoose County Lake

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an 84-year-old male was found Friday afternoon at Rathbun Lake. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a man floating in the water near the South Fork Bridge Boat Ramp in the 1300 block of Highway S70 at around 2:19 p.m. According to a press release, two […]
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Driver of semitruck hauling garbage seriously hurt in Iowa crash

RATHBUN, Iowa — The driver of a semitruck hauling garbage was seriously injured in a crash Thursday in southeast Iowa. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m., KNIA reports. The was semitruck hauling solid waste from the Rathbun area when the drive failed to negotiate a turn on the S-curves in the 1900 block of T-17.
RATHBUN, IA
KCJJ

Washington County deputies respond to emergency airplane landing near Riverside

An airplane made an emergency landing near Riverside Friday night. According to Washington County Communications, the plane made an emergency landing on Riverside Road near 180th Street just before 6:30 Friday night. Two Washington County deputies responded, and dispatch records show the officers were able to assist the pilot in getting the plane back into the air.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

State Troopers report two arrests Friday in the ara counties. In Caldwell County at about 2:20 pm, Troopers arrested 53-year-old James B Stanton of Rogersville, MO on a Miller County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no seatbelt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Gave Firearm to Teenager Resulting in Recipient’s Death

An Ottumwa man faces multiple charges after allegedly providing an individual with a firearm that resulted in the recipient’s death. 19-year-old Mason McNelley has been charged with trafficking in stolen weapon used in a crime, dominion/control of a firearm by a felon, and transfer of a pistol or revolver to a person under 21 – first offense.
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Fisherman’s Body Found at Rathbun Lake

A fisherman’s body was discovered at Rathbun Lake Friday afternoon. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says two local men at the South Fork Bridge saw a male floating 15 feet from the shore. The men removed the body from the water and called 911. The deceased was an...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Warriors rally to defeat the Indians

The Van Buren County Warriors defeated the Wapello Indians 9-3 The Indians would jump out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning. In the first inning, the Indians had 5 hits, with an RBI from Carson Belzer. After the first, the tide would turn for the Warriors. Warrior starter Lucas Fett would lock things down the rest of the way. The Warrior offense would also get going as well, scoring nine of the game’s final ten runs. The second saw a Bailey Roen RBI single that would cut the Indian lead to 2-1 after the second inning. After Fett struck out the side in the third, the Warrior bats got back to work. This time tallying three runs highlighted by RBIs from Owen Loeffler and Lukas McEntee to give the Warriors a 4-2 lead after three. The Warriors would wrap up the game by scoring five runs during the last three innings. Over that span, the Warriors would collect 10 hits, and RBIs from Bailey Roen (2), Jackson Manning (2), and Owen Loeffler (1). The Warriors went on to win the game 9-3 over Wapello.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Lions drop Warriors 10-6, despite 10 Lion errors

The Lone Tree Lions defeated the Van Buren County Warriors 10-6 In a game that saw the teams combine for 16 errors, 19 stranded base runners, and 16 runs the Warriors would fall short. The Warriors would collect a run in the first inning without a hit. The Lions would regain the lead in the bottom of the first with two runs via an error and a passed ball to take the 2-1 lead after one. However, the Warriors would have the answer in the second inning. Again the Warriors would score without a hit, in the inning as the Warriors had two walks and three Lion errors. Over the next couple of innings, the Lions would collect a couple of runs to tie the game at 4 after four innings. The Warriors added to their lead in the fifth with two more Lion errors to lead 5-4 going to the bottom of the fifth. The Lions would roar for 6 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 10-5 lead. The Lions would use three hits and three Warrior errors. The Warriors would tally one run in the seventh but it would not be enough, as the Lions went on to win 10-6.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA

