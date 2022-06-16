IHCC Receives Grant Renewal

The Van Buren County Warriors defeated the Wapello Indians 9-3 The Indians would jump out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning. In the first inning, the Indians had 5 hits, with an RBI from Carson Belzer. After the first, the tide would turn for the Warriors. Warrior starter Lucas Fett would lock things down the rest of the way. The Warrior offense would also get going as well, scoring nine of the game’s final ten runs. The second saw a Bailey Roen RBI single that would cut the Indian lead to 2-1 after the second inning. After Fett struck out the side in the third, the Warrior bats got back to work. This time tallying three runs highlighted by RBIs from Owen Loeffler and Lukas McEntee to give the Warriors a 4-2 lead after three. The Warriors would wrap up the game by scoring five runs during the last three innings. Over that span, the Warriors would collect 10 hits, and RBIs from Bailey Roen (2), Jackson Manning (2), and Owen Loeffler (1). The Warriors went on to win the game 9-3 over Wapello.
Comments / 0