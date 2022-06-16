IHCC Receives Grant Renewal

The Lone Tree Lions defeated the Van Buren County Warriors 10-6 In a game that saw the teams combine for 16 errors, 19 stranded base runners, and 16 runs the Warriors would fall short. The Warriors would collect a run in the first inning without a hit. The Lions would regain the lead in the bottom of the first with two runs via an error and a passed ball to take the 2-1 lead after one. However, the Warriors would have the answer in the second inning. Again the Warriors would score without a hit, in the inning as the Warriors had two walks and three Lion errors. Over the next couple of innings, the Lions would collect a couple of runs to tie the game at 4 after four innings. The Warriors added to their lead in the fifth with two more Lion errors to lead 5-4 going to the bottom of the fifth. The Lions would roar for 6 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 10-5 lead. The Lions would use three hits and three Warrior errors. The Warriors would tally one run in the seventh but it would not be enough, as the Lions went on to win 10-6.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO