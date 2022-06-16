Ron DeSantis Defends Florida’s Choice Not to Pre-Order Vaccines for Literal Children
By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
4 days ago
After Florida became the only state not to pre-order COVID-19 vaccine doses and recommend them for children age 5 and under, Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the decision, citing what he called misinformation about...
Big backers of Donald Trump’s failed re-election bid are now digging deep into their pockets for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for president in 2024. Politico reports that 10 donors who contributed a total of $24 million to Trump's reelection efforts have recently funneled $3.4 million to a DeSantis political action committee. Theoretically that money is for DeSantis’ re-election as governor, but could be used for a presidential campaign war chest. According to the report, the contributors include those who never donated to a state-level race in Florida or who have significantly upped their financial support for DeSantis. “I know a lot of donors who are kind of in wait-and-see mode,” Shiree Verdone, who was Trump’s campaign co-chair in Arizona, told Politico. “They really, really like DeSantis, who is very popular, but you don’t want to upset Trump.”
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, an ex-Navy SEAL and current Republican U.S. Senate candidate, released a wild video on Monday encouraging his supporters to go “RINO hunting” (referring to “Republicans in name only.”) In the 38-second video posted on Twitter, Greitens is seen holding a long shotgun and surrounded by a group of men wearing tactical gear who then break down a house door and throw in a smoke bomb. Greitens is then seen walking into the empty room and asking his supporters to “join the MAGA crew” and get their “RINO hunting permits." The ex-governor says, “Today, we’re going RINO hunting,” adding, “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice.”
A new ban on the sale of bullet-resistant vests to the majority of civilians in New York doesn’t include the body armor worn by the gunman in the mass shooting in Buffalo in May. During the rampage, a teenage white supremacist decked out in tactical gear murdered 10 Black people at a Tops Friendly Markets store. The shooter protected himself during the slaughter with a steel-plated vest—strong enough to stop a handgun bullet fired by a store security guard attempting to end the massacre. A new state law introduced after the mass shooting restricts sales of “bullet-resistant soft body armor,” which can be used for defense against pistols. But critics point out that vests using steel plates—as well as polyethylene and ceramic plates—aren’t explicitly proscribed by the ban.
The Iowa Supreme Court struck down on Friday a 2018 decision that protected the right to abortion under the state constitution, allowing lawmakers to potentially enact severe restrictions or bans against abortion. The 2018 decision from the same court, then composed of a majority of Democratic appointees, enshrined the right to abortion in the Iowa Constitution. The decision may have fast-tracked the state to a near or total abortion ban if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Iowa’s Republican lawmakers will now be able to ban abortion without having to deal with amending the constitution. Friday’s decision came after abortion providers sued the state over a 2020 law requiring a pregnant person to wait 24 hours between an initial appointment and an abortion. While that law was struck down, based partially on the fact that it infringed on the state Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling, the court has now decided that the 2018 decision is void and it was the wrong precedent to set.
Danielle Redlick, the woman who fatally stabbed her 65-year-old stepdad-turned-husband in their Florida home in 2019, argued on the stand that she did it out of self defense as he tried to smother her. On Friday, after deliberating for just four hours, a jury agreed and found her not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter. She was, however, convicted of tampering with evidence after prosecutors said she deleted messages from her phone, browsed a dating app, and tried to bleach the scene before calling 911. Redlick, 48, initially told a 911 operator she believed her husband, a former NBA exec, had a heart attack. She then said he stabbed himself and bled out as she took cover in a bathroom the entire night. Eventually, on the witness stand this week, she admitted stabbing him in the shoulder but said she didn’t mean to kill him. Redlick had tried to divorce her husband, who her defense team described as an abusive alcoholic. She broke down in tears as the verdict was read in Orlando on Friday.
Two Florida men have been charged with federal hate crimes after allegedly violently attacking a Black man in November 2017. In an indictment, Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, are accused of yelling racial slurs at the victim, identified only as D.B., while also hitting him with their fists and an axe handle. The pair, egging each other on, willfully injured D.B., a Black man, because of his “actual and perceived race,” the indictment says. When the pair were arrested last year on state charges, arrest reports said the 24-year-old victim told police he was walking away from a Dollar General store when he heard a man yelling racial slurs at him from a parking lot. Witnesses said both brothers then ran across the road and started attacking the man before Roy Lashley told Robert they should leave “before the cops get here.” When police arrived, the victim was found lying on a median strip.
Even strait-laced politicians can have a little too much fun sometimes. Police arrested Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett after leaving the state’s popular Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at 11:30 p.m. Friday night. He was arrested after a traffic stop followed by a blood test. “On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI,” Hargett said in a statement Saturday morning. “Driving under the influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.” Hargett, who oversees over 300 employees at the Department of State, posted a $2,000 bail at the Coffee County Jail. He’s expected to appear in court on July 14.
An Indiana man pleaded guilty on Friday to bringing a loaded gun onto U.S. Capitol grounds and hitting police officers with one of their own batons during the Jan. 6 riot. In a plea agreement signed May 9, Mark Mazza, 57, admitted to carrying a loaded revolver, which he ultimately lost, under his shirt during the riot. He said he later used a police baton he stole to assault a Capitol cop while trying to help more rioters force their way into the building. Mazza initially denied hitting the officer, but caved after video evidence showed him striking the cop with the baton, which he took home with him. Mazza also told federal authorities that he would “be here for another reason” if he had encountered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that day. He could spend up to 20 years in prison for the officer assault.
An Oregon man pleaded guilty Friday to murdering both his 3-year-old son and the child’s mother in 2019, Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry told KGW8. Karissa Alyn Fretwell, 25, and her son William had been missing since May 14, 2019 and police didn’t find their bodies hidden in the woods until June. Two months before their deaths, Karissa took Michael Wolfe, 52, to court to prove he was William’s father, where he was ordered to pay about $900 in monthly child support. Berry said police had enough evidence to arrest Wolfe in late May 2019 for the kidnapping and murder of both the mother and son. When their bodies were recovered, police found that Karissa died from being shot in the head, but Billy’s cause of death will “remain undetermined,” according to Berry. Wolfe pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder and one count of second degree murder without the possibility of the death penalty. Each charge carries a mandatory life sentence, and Wolfe’s sentencing is set for July 20. “I think it’s a very good thing for the family to know what’s going to happen as to the end result. In these type of tragic cases, I don’t think there’s ever closure for the family; this just is a move to close this chapter,” Berry said.
Comments / 1