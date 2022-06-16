ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

TBI: Man shot himself at justice center after killing woman in Greeneville

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed that a man who committed suicide outside the Washington County Justice Center Wednesday had killed a woman in Greeneville shortly before taking his own life.

An update from the TBI on Thursday identified the woman as Melissa McMurray, 48, and the man as Richard Eugene Davenport, 51. Officials described the two as acquaintances.

According to the TBI, Greeneville Police Department (GPD) responded to the 600 block of North Main Street just after 1 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a shooting at the Midway Construction and Plumbing parking lot.

Officers found McMurray in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, according to the TBI. First responders transported her to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Roughly 30 minutes after Greeneville police responded to the initial shooting scene, TBI was called to investigate another shooting in front of the Washington County Justice Center.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) had reportedly received a call from Davenport outside the center claiming he had a gun. When deputies approached him to talk with him, he shot himself. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at a local hospital.

Special agents with the TBI determined that Davenport was responsible for the shooting death of McMurray. District Attorney General Ken Baldwin had requested that the TBI investigate the shooting incident at the justice center’s parking lot.

