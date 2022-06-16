ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OSDH: 4,911 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide Since June 9

Nearly 5,000 coronavirus cases (4,911) have been added to the state’s count since June 9, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

A total of 1,059,864 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

The provisional death count remained at 16,145, the state health department said Thursday. This is the same death count through June 3 due to a nationwide, temporary pause in the processing of death certificate data that went into effect June 6.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is 544.

Currently, 7,438 Oklahomans are considered active cases in the state, OSDH said.

As of June 14, 6,024,609 total vaccine doses have been administered with 2,834,443 Oklahomans receiving at least one dose. More than 2,287,000 Oklahomans have completed both inoculations or are fully vaccinated, making 57.8% of the eligible Oklahoma population is fully vaccinated.

About 124 Oklahomans are currently in acute care OSDH-licensed facilities with 23 in the ICU and six are currently in other types of facilities due to COVID-19. Out of the 124 hospitalizations, 24 are pediatric hospitalizations, OSDH said.

Previous Week: OSDH: 3,883 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 18 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count

Click here to view the appointment scheduler and questionnaire.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced March 7, 2022 that it is transitioning away from daily updates on COVID-19 and will instead provide weekly updates each Thursday.

Stitt released a statement on Nov. 7, 2020 and asked Oklahomans "to do the right thing" and to follow CDC guidelines -- practice social distancing, wear a face mask and wash your hands regularly -- to help slow the spread.

On Sept. 8, 2020, the state health department said it has begun the transition to include antigen test results in the state's data collection and reporting system. A positive antigen test result is considered a "probable" case, while a positive molecular test result is considered a "confirmed" case.

Antigen testing is a rapid test that can be completed in less than an hour. Molecular tests usually take days before results are made available.

On July 15, 2020, Stitt said he had tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first governor in the country to test positive for the virus. He has since posted video updates of concerning his health and quarantine.

Oklahoma reported its first child death related to the virus on July 12, 2020. The child was a 13-year-old daughter of a soldier stationed at Fort Sill.

Shortly after the report of the girl's death, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister recommended for all Oklahomans to wear face masks to allow the safely reopening of schools in the fall.

On June 30, 2020, Stitt wore a face mask and "strongly encouraged" Oklahomans to follow CDC guidelines pertaining to face masks.

Stitt said April 28, 2020, that anyone who wished to take a COVID-19 test could do so even if they are not presenting symptoms.

The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.

The state coronavirus hotline is 877-215-8336 or 211. For a list of coronavirus (COVID-19) links and resources, click here.

