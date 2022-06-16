ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madelia, MN

Minnesota Corn Grower now Corn Board 1st VP

By mick
newsdakota.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board has elected Harold Wolle to become the organization’s next first vice president for the new fiscal year, which begins October 1, 2022. Wolle grows corn...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFIL Radio

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he'll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Negotiations collapse over deal to return part of Minnesota's $10B surplus to taxpayers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz told reporters Thursday that talks between lawmakers to salvage a deal to return part of the state's $10 billion surplus to Minnesota taxpayers have collapsed, all but ending the possibility of a special session. At an afternoon news conference alongside DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman, the governor expressed disappointment in the outcome, putting blame squarely on Senate Republicans. "It feels like we were negotiating with ourselves over these last few weeks," the governor said. "I don't think that serves Minnesota well." At the heart of the deal, brokered days before the end of the regular legislative...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Madelia, MN
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Industry
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame Highlights

MEDORA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2022 had a wonderful weekend in Medora as new inductees and their families were recognized for their accomplishments on Saturday, June 18th in Medora. One of the honorees is a ranch near Sheldon, N.D. owned by...
MEDORA, ND
1440 WROK

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Wisconsin

It's safe to say that it's usually interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has to offer, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Soybeans#Corn Board#Ncga#Finance Committee
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Record high temperatures set Sunday across Minnesota, storms tonight

(Chanhassen, MN) -- The heat wave continues today (Monday) for much of Minnesota. Jim Taggart with the National Weather Service says Madison was the warmest spot in the state Sunday at 102 degrees. Redwood Falls, Granite Falls, and Morris all hit 100 degrees, while Elbow Lake and St. Cloud hit 99, and Alexandria topped out at 98.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Kwik Trip Has Called Out Casey’s on Social Media

A couple of days ago, the gas station Kwik Trip made a (now deleted) bold statement on their official Facebook page. The company posted:. "Does Casey's have the best gas station pizza? Yes. But does Casey's have the worst everything else? Also yes." Kwik Trip is a family-owned company based...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
fox9.com

Worker dies after being trapped in grain bin in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 36-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in southern Minnesota on Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said in a news release it responded to Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, at 9:16 p.m. after an employee got trapped in a grain bin.
HOPE, MN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for […]
TOMAH, WI
kfgo.com

Cyclist on fundraising trek killed in South Dakota crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Canadian bicyclist who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant with a long-distance ride has died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck driver in South Dakota. Jean-Pierre Petit, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was hit from behind by the cargo...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy