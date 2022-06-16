ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Plane crash-lands in Weslaco

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An aircraft pilot suffered minor injuries after a crash landing in Weslaco.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the plane made the emergency landing after a mechanical failure in a grassy area near Mile 4 1/2, north of Mile 9.

(Rolando Avila / ValleyCentral)

Authorities said that a civilian quickly responded to help the pilot, who suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Photos sent by DPS show the red aircraft nose-down, in an upright position.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

