Plane crash-lands in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An aircraft pilot suffered minor injuries after a crash landing in Weslaco.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the plane made the emergency landing after a mechanical failure in a grassy area near Mile 4 1/2, north of Mile 9.
Authorities said that a civilian quickly responded to help the pilot, who suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Photos sent by DPS show the red aircraft nose-down, in an upright position.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
