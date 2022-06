BOSTON (WHDH) - Weekday service changes for the Red, Orange, and Blue lines will take effect on June 20, the MBTA announced Friday. The changes, set to continue through the summer, are the result of staffing challenges among the ranks of subway dispatchers in the Operations Control Center, the MBTA said. The new subway schedules will mirror typical Saturday schedules, which means waiting longer for trains.

