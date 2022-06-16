ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City unveils new Professional Bull Riders team

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Oklahoma Freedom

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new Professional Bull Riders team was unveiled at the Paycom Center ahead of its inaugural season in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Freedom will play in five-on-five bull riding games and compete against seven other teams. They’ll compete in the Paycom Center for the first time on Sept. 16-18.

Brandon Bates, the general manager of the Oklahoma Freedom, said he’s excited to bring the new element of bull riding to Oklahoma City.

“Bull riding is an individual sport, and there is still a strong element to that,” Bates said. “But when you put a guy on a team and you incentivize him to win for his brother, it’s going to be game-changing for the sport.”

Four of Freedom’s athletes are Oklahoma natives.

The Freedom will compete at the Paycom Center during their inaugural season this fall.

Z94

This Abandoned & Reportedly Haunted Hospital in Oklahoma is Truly Horrifying!

This old abandoned and reportedly haunted hospital in Oklahoma was legendary for its scary ghost stories and terrifying tales of death, dismemberment, and despair. Originally built back in the 1950s Cottonwood Manor in Yukon, Oklahoma served as a senior living facility for patients with mental and physical disabilities. The old...
OKC VeloCity

Bricktown welcomes new Renaissance hotel

The Renaissance luxury lifestyle hotel will officially open July 21. The hotel is the first full-service accommodation within the Bricktown district’s limits. Standing at 10 stories tall, the building incorporates 182 rooms, two presidential suites, a fitness center, 3,000 square feet of ballroom space and two meeting rooms. The hotel offers a full-scale Starbucks, as well as an upscale restaurant in Culprits. Valet parking will be offered for hotel and restaurant guests, as well.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
