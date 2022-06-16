ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Montrezl Harrell Facing Felony Drug Charges for Marijuana

By Dylan Hargis
defpen
defpen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlotte Hornets big man Montrezl Harrell is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Richmond, Kentucky. According to authorities, the NBA veteran was pulled over for driving behind a vehicle too closely by a state trooper. The state trooper claims he smelled marijuana and after completing a search of...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Lakers Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers had an extremely disappointing 2021-22 season, missing out on the playoffs. It will be an interesting offseason for the Lakers, who could have some big decisions to make with their roster. Most notably, what will they do with Russell Westbrook?. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
defpen

2022 NBA Draft Profile: Paolo Banchero

The 2022 NBA Draft Profile series come to its end with Paolo Banchero, the 6’10”, 250-pound freshman with guard-like skills. Banchero was an absolute matchup nightmare in college for players who couldn’t handle his size, or speed depending on the matchup. He came into the year considered a top-two prospect in this draft with many believing he was slightly behind Chet Holmgren and finished the year in a battle of a take your pick between three prospects including Jabari Smith. All the while Banchero was never questioned as a top prospect with his ability to just continually make plays on offense. Was the defense questioned at times? Yes, but the full body of work he put on tape while helping lead Duke to a Final Four made it so he would remain right at the top of the draft. This draft’s number one pick is truly in the eye of the beholder with Banchero firmly in the mix to go first overall.
NBA
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy