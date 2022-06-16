2022 NBA Draft Profile: Jabari Smith

The 2022 NBA Draft Profile series come to its end with Paolo Banchero, the 6’10”, 250-pound freshman with guard-like skills. Banchero was an absolute matchup nightmare in college for players who couldn’t handle his size, or speed depending on the matchup. He came into the year considered a top-two prospect in this draft with many believing he was slightly behind Chet Holmgren and finished the year in a battle of a take your pick between three prospects including Jabari Smith. All the while Banchero was never questioned as a top prospect with his ability to just continually make plays on offense. Was the defense questioned at times? Yes, but the full body of work he put on tape while helping lead Duke to a Final Four made it so he would remain right at the top of the draft. This draft’s number one pick is truly in the eye of the beholder with Banchero firmly in the mix to go first overall.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO