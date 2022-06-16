ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 NBA Draft Profile: Jabari Smith

By Austin Reed
 4 days ago
Jabari Smith is the first of the big three prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft to drop in our profile series. Smith is someone who could easily go first overall in this draft because of the enticing skills and profile he brings to the table as a 6’10” wing with guard-like...

defpen

2022 NBA Draft Profile: Paolo Banchero

The 2022 NBA Draft Profile series come to its end with Paolo Banchero, the 6’10”, 250-pound freshman with guard-like skills. Banchero was an absolute matchup nightmare in college for players who couldn’t handle his size, or speed depending on the matchup. He came into the year considered a top-two prospect in this draft with many believing he was slightly behind Chet Holmgren and finished the year in a battle of a take your pick between three prospects including Jabari Smith. All the while Banchero was never questioned as a top prospect with his ability to just continually make plays on offense. Was the defense questioned at times? Yes, but the full body of work he put on tape while helping lead Duke to a Final Four made it so he would remain right at the top of the draft. This draft’s number one pick is truly in the eye of the beholder with Banchero firmly in the mix to go first overall.
NBA
defpen

Joey Baker Transfers to Michigan Wolverines

Duke Blue Devils senior forward Joey Baker has announced he has transferred to the Michigan Wolverines. He will use the extra year of eligibility that college athletes were granted for the impact the coronavirus had on the 2020-21 college basketball season. Baker, a former top recruit, never truly cracked the Duke Blue Devils rotation and with more talent coming in he wasn’t likely to this upcoming season. The hope for him is he plays a larger role with Michigan for his final season in college basketball.
DURHAM, NC
defpen

Pete Nance Transfers to North Carolina Tar Heels

Northwestern Wildcats senior forward Pete Nance has announced he will transfer to the North Carolina Tar Heels. He will use the extra year of eligibility granted to players due to the impact the coronavirus had on the 2020-21 college basketball season. Nance was considered one of the top transfers of the offseason and will head to the Tar Heels who return four of their five starters and look to compete heavily for the 2022-23 NCAA Championship. The Northwestern forward committed to the Tar Heels over the Michigan Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
