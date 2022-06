If you love to dance and need something to do on Friday Nights, you are in luck!. Friday Night Dances, hosted by Lima Parks and Recreation, returned to Lincoln Park at the Lincoln Park Shelter in Lima from 7 pm to 9 pm Friday Night. Friday Night Dances is a beloved tradition for the City of Lima, and this year marks the eightieth year of these dances. This Friday Night's dance session was ballroom dancing, and dozens of people came out to make their dancing debut to the foxtrot, swing, and rumba. For those wanting to expand their dancing palette, more styles of dance and music are planned to arrive in Lima.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO