Jennifer Lopez just got sappy on main about Ben Affleck. In honor of Father's Day, Lopez paid tribute to her fiancé in not one, but two heartfelt posts. To start, Lopez (or whoever she hires to edit her Instagram videos) put together a slide show of photos and videos with Affleck set to the audio from a previous interview about their rekindled romance. “This is the best time of my life that I've loved my career but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be and I'm just, I feel incredibly blessed,” Lopez says over the sweet slideshow, which can be watched here.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO