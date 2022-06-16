ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, KY

Henry County man charged with multiple counts of child sex abuse

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2ddl_0gCrPyPJ00

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a complaint from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) involving alleged sexual abuse.

KSP officials said the 14-year-old girl reported the abuse to her mother who proceeded to contact CHFS. Gary Clark, 86, of Pleasureville, admitted to numerous acts of sexual abuse in an interview with KSP. The abuse began when she was a baby and continued for multiple years.

Clark was arrested and charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse with the victim under the age of 12 and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

He is being lodged in the Oldham County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
lakercountry.com

Shepherdsville man arrested locally over the weekend

A Shepherdsville man was arrested locally over the weekend by Kentucky State Police. 40-year-old Michael Miller was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to produce insurance, no registration, failure to illuminate head lamps, and failure to appear.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Fayette County Detention Center inmate dies in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An inmate at the Fayette County Detention Center was found unresponsive in his bed on Sunday. Christopher Lee Younger, 44, was incarcerated on Saturday on an alcohol intoxication charge, the city of Lexington confirmed. Major Matt LeMonds said he was found unresponsive in his...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

BREAKING: Corrections Officer assaulted by Fayette Co. inmate Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Fayette County Corrections Officer was assaulted Sunday around 12:37 p.m. by an inmate, according to the jail. Major Matt Lemonds tells ABC 36, a female officer was working in a unit alone when a female inmate assaulted her. The officer was able to activate the emergency response alarm, which resulted in additional officers responding to the incident.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Two Louisville Men Arrested In Spencer County

A traffic stop was conducted on a Louisville driver for an expired license plate violation. A Spencer County Police Sergeant spoke with Jonathon Hall and George Verner and discovered they both had learner’s permits. Since neither one was legally allowed to drive, the vehicle was towed. During an inventory...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Henry County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Henry County, KY
wamwamfm.com

Spencer Co. Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Police say a bag with 504 grams of suspected meth was found during a traffic stop in Spencer County on Thursday. ISP says the driver, who was identified as Jonathon Hall of Louisville, Kentucky, only had a learner’s permit to drive. They say a passenger in the vehicle, George...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wvih.com

Former Police Pleads Guilty To Drug Charge

A former Jeffersontown Police Department officer who was facing a federal drug charge has pleaded guilty. Peyton Henderson entered a guilty plea this week, agreeing to not work in law enforcement for the next five years. The charge is a misdemeanor. Henderson agreed to serve a year of probation and...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Arrests made in injured Lexington detective case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two have been arrested regarding the Lexington Police Detective injured during an attempted arrest. Brandi Langston, 36, has been charged with the following:. 2nd Degree Assault – Police Officer. Resisting Arrest. 1st Degree Fleeing and Evading Police (Motor Vehicle) 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating after unresponsive man dies in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a man's death that happened late Saturday night. According to a department spokesperson, officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a call of a man down around 9:45 p.m. near River Road at Third Street. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Kentucky State Police#Violent Crime#Ksp#Chfs#Pleasureville#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 56 News
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Remain Vigilant

Scott County-Arrests continue to be made by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies as the push continues in the quest to make Scott County the safest place to live in America. Chad Earl, 41 of Lexington, IN was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and for a Sex Offender Residency Violation.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Taylor-Berry neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood following a deadly shooting. According to Metro Police, their officers responded to the 1200 block of Central Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead. No...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Indiana State police arrest 2 Kentuckians on drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police arrested two people from Kentucky on drug charges after originally stopping their car for an expired license plate. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, ISP, a Spencer County Deputy and a Santa Claus Officer stopped a white Ford Edge because of an expired license plate according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating after man found unresponsive downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after first responders found a man unresponsive downtown Saturday evening. LMPD's Dwight Mitchell says first division officers responded to a call of a person down on River Rd. at Third St. around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Big Four Bridge Shooter Suspect Arrested

The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested the suspect in the Big Four Bridge weekend shooting that injured five teenagers. William Devon Thompson, Jr., 31 of Louisville, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and charged with six counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Police said Thompson is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Scammers targeting St. Matthews mail boxes

SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Business owner Donna Osif said it was a heart-sinking feeling when she realized a $21,000 check meant for a vendor had been cashed by someone else. "I mean how in the heck did they do this? How did they get the check? I mean I was totally clueless and in shock more than anything," Osif said.
SAINT MATTHEWS, KY
WHAS11

Federal grand jury convicts Louisville attorney on tax evasion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville attorney has been convicted for engaging in tax evasion. According to the Department of Justice, 65-year-old Keith Hunter was convicted by a federal grand jury on Friday following a five-day trial. The DOJ said Hunter evaded the payment of federal income taxes, penalties and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy