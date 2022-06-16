Henry County man charged with multiple counts of child sex abuse

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a complaint from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) involving alleged sexual abuse.

KSP officials said the 14-year-old girl reported the abuse to her mother who proceeded to contact CHFS. Gary Clark, 86, of Pleasureville, admitted to numerous acts of sexual abuse in an interview with KSP. The abuse began when she was a baby and continued for multiple years.

Clark was arrested and charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse with the victim under the age of 12 and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

He is being lodged in the Oldham County Detention Center.

