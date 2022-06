Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has announced a new album, due this summer. It’s titled Let’s Turn It Into Sound and it’s out August 26 via Ghostly International. She’s shared “Is It Me or Is It You?” as the first single from the record, along with a motion-capture music video directed by Sean Hellfritsch. Check out “Is It Me or Is It You?” and see the full track list for the album below.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO