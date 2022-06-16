Apple Says These Are the Best-Designed iPhone and iPad Apps of 2022

Since we all shave at different intervals, there are two ways to approach razor storage and replacement. If you use a refillable razor, you need to toss out your cartridge after 2 to 3 weeks of use, or after 6 to 8 shaves, whichever comes first. So, if you shave daily, toss it after a week or so. If you shave once a week, toss it after the second or third week. If you pick a good razor replenishment service, like Dollar Shave Club or Harry’s, those blades cost between $1 to $2 each. And considering how imperative it is that you use sharp, fresh blades on your skin — that’s a low investment with high return.

