Backpack coolers are ideal for summer travels. You stock up on six-packs, cans of wine and some snacks and then load it with ice to carry on your standup paddle board, the back of your jeep or on your shoulders as you walk into that private little lake you stumbled upon last year. Straps on coolers are not a new thing, but comfortable, padded ones with extra bands to secure the pack to your waist are relatively new.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 HOURS AGO