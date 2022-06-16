ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Willie Nelson Joins His Son Micah for New Song “Die When I’m High (Halfway to Heaven)”: Listen

By Matthew Strauss
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Particle Kid (aka Willie Nelson’s son Micah) has shared “Die When I’m High (Halfway to Heaven),” a new track featuring his father. The Nelsons have performed the song live, and it is now officially released with a music video directed, edited, and animated by Micah Nelson. Watch...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 26

Frankie Linch
4d ago

😭😭😭😭 He's a year younger than My Daddy but they are still alike in different ways!! This song made me bawl because I'm not ready to let My Daddy go yet even though he swears he's going to live another 20 years!!

Reply(1)
10
MELISSA Antony
3d ago

😢😭😭😭😭😭,💕❤❤,I LOVE this song it touches my heart ❤, because it reminds me of my father and me I'm just cried thank you both for this song.

Reply
7
Joanne Miller
4d ago

Have always been a Willie fan! Love his music and voice

Reply(3)
12
Related
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Recalls The First (And Maybe Last) Time He Smoked Weed With Willie Nelson: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Waylon Jennings Was Topping The Charts With His 24th Studio Album, ‘Ol Waylon,’ In 1977

Even though Waylon Jennings hated one of his biggest hit songs, “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love),” it helped him earn one of the highest-selling albums of his career. In April 1977, he released his 24th studio album, ‘Ol Waylon, which was his fourth solo album in a row to reach the top of the country charts. It hit #1 on May 27 and stayed at the top of the charts for 13 weeks to became country music’s […] The post On This Date: Waylon Jennings Was Topping The Charts With His 24th Studio Album, ‘Ol Waylon,’ In 1977 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Pitchfork

Beabadoobee Shares New Song “10:36”: Listen

Beabadoobee has released the new song “10:36.” It’s the third single from the artist’s sophomore album Beatopia, following “Talk” and “Lovesong.” Take a listen below. “‘10:36’ was written after Fake It Flowers and just before Our Extended Play, and I had envisioned...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
Pitchfork

Watch Black Midi’s Video for New Song “Eat Men Eat”

Black Midi have shared the latest single from their forthcoming album Hellfire. “Eat Men Eat” arrives with an eerie, Western-style music video directed by Maxim Kelly. Watch the visual below. “Eat Men Eat” was penned by Black Midi bassist/vocalist Cameron Picton. The single incorporates elements of Spanish Flamenco...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Posts Rare Photo With Wife to Celebrate 51st Anniversary

“Duck Dynasty” concluded its run on TV five years ago already. However, some of our favorite stars continue to find their way to the spotlight, branching off to complete and share projects of their own. One fan-favorite series star is Uncle Si Robertson, who went on to create several publications of his own. He also took to the airwaves on the podcast, the “Duck Call Room.” Now though, the beloved redneck is sharing the spotlight, casting attention on his wife, Christine. In a humorous post, Si wished his longtime partner a happy 51st anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Title I#Prodigal Son
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Gives Heartbreaking Update on Career Amid Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
POPSUGAR

Meet Chris Pratt's 3 Kids: Jack, Lyla, and Eloise

Chris Pratt is officially a dad of three! The 42-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, a baby girl named Eloise. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," Pratt wrote on his Instagram on May 22. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful." Baby Eloise joins the couple's daughter, Lyla, and his son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Praises Costar Melissa Gilbert’s New Book

Actress Karen Grassle of the classic TV show Little House on the Prairie is offering up some high praise for costar Melissa Gilbert’s book. It’s the latest one produced by Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on the show. Grassle played matriarch Caroline Ingalls on there. Well, let’s take a look and see what Grassle is saying about Gilbert’s book.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy