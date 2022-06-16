ABC Breakout Sitcom Abbott Elementary Tops 2022 TCA Awards Nominations

At Li’s place, she lays unconscious on the floor after being knocked out by Sheila, who strokes Finn’s face and tells him, “Mama’s right here, baby.” When Finn stops opening his eyes, Sheila panics. Li groans as she comes to on the floor. Sheila realizes she can help and barks, “Get up. He needs your help.” She reaches for Li’s hand. Li listens as Sheila pleads with her to save Finn. “Hayes needs his daddy.” Li asks, “You really love him?” Sheila replies, “More than anything.” Li plays nice with Sheila, calling Finn “their” son. “If not for you,” says Li, “I never would have had him, and for that, I have to be grateful.” Sheila is stunned, admitting she wanted to die when she thought she’d killed Finn.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO