ABC Breakout Sitcom Abbott Elementary Tops 2022 TCA Awards Nominations

By Jason Lynch
AdWeek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbbott Elementary’s breakout year continues, as the ABC freshman sitcom has received five...

www.adweek.com

soapoperanetwork.com

DAYTIME EMMYS: Presenters Announced for ‘The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards’

A little over a week before CBS airs “The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” the network and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced today presenters for daytime television’s biggest night. The awards show will air live on Friday, June 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS, with Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from “Entertainment Tonight” set to host.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres' Production Team Will Return to TV in Fall

The Ellen DeGeneres Show may be over, but its production team is returning to TV this fall. The Blast reported that the production team behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show will return for Jennifer Hudson's upcoming talk show. Ellen DeGeneres' talk show came to an end in late May after 19 seasons on the air.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Leads Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards 2022 Winner Tally (FULL LIST)

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards took place on Saturday, June 18, at the Pasadena Convention Center, with big winners including syndicated talkers “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The Drew Barrymore Show,” as well as CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” and Netflix’s “Penguin Town.” “Kelly Clarkson” picked up five awards, while “Penguin Town” was next, with three. Beyond syndication (with 10), Netflix was the big single network winner, picking up nine total, spread out among “Penguin Town,” “Cat People,” “Headspace: Guide to Meditation” and “You vs. Wild: Out Cold.” CBS...
PASADENA, CA
SheKnows

Esme’s Downfall on General Hospital Finally Appears Imminent but We Suspect a Twist Coming — Plus, Britt’s GIF Won the Week

Another week in Port Charles and it felt like General Hospital was serving up far too many of their second-tier storylines. With the truth about Marshall out, it seems it’s going to lead to another revelation. Spinelli is definitely behind Society Setups, but does anyone care? Dex working for Michael was an interesting twist, but it’s still a rehashed storyline. Finally, Britt going viral definitely stole the week.
TV SERIES
soapoperanetwork.com

‘General Hospital’ Preemption Shifts Episodes

Due to ABC News coverage of the House Select Committee’s public hearings on the January 6th Capitol Assault on Thursday, June 16, “General Hospital” did not air. As a result, the regularly scheduled episode of the daytime drama series will now air on Friday, June 17, which shifts episodes by a day for the foreseeable future, including the now two-time delayed special standalone episode which celebrates the show’s 15,000th episode.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Brings The Price Is Right’s George Gray on Board for a ‘Really Fun Reveal’

The drama has been elevated to say the least on Bold & Beautiful lately, what with Eric carrying on an affair with Donna (and Hope finding out!), Sheila escaping from prison and discovering Finn is alive (and knocking out his adoptive mother!) and Carter verging on a huge decision as he faces a crossroads in his life. As it turns out, the heat is only going to be turned up as we move forward, and getting to play a part in the fun will be The Price is Right’s George Gray, who couldn’t be happier and “got a super big kick out of it.”
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives

Break out the bubbly and raise a glass, because Paulina and her loved ones have reason to celebrate: She’s finally being released on bail. Of course, there’s still a long way to go before she’s a free woman, what with having confessed to a crime she didn’t commit and all!
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Jenni Middleton

Jenni Middleton is svp, content and editor-in-chief of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The Global Growth Councils for Progress are unifying the industry behind one collective and urgent agenda, aiming to define commitments and agree on pledges to drive progress in the year [...]
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Vice Receives Cannes Radio & Audio Grand Prix for Bold Museum Protest

Cannes is back and Adweek will be at the center of the action, June 19–23! Join us at Adweek Abroad with some of the most influential voices in marketing, advertising and creativity. Going to be in Cannes? Sign up. Vice Media’s provocative initiative to expose stolen artefacts in one...
MUSEUMS
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson Reveals Premiere Date for New Daytime Talk Show

Click here to read the full article. Newfound EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson has revealed the premiere date for her upcoming daytime talk show. The Jennifer Hudson Show, which was first announced in March, will arrive via syndication to 95 percent of the U.S. starting September 12 — and as Hudson noted on social media, that also happens to be her birthday. I can’t believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!! ✨ Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th ! Wait a minute that’s my birthday !!! pic.twitter.com/YzIrUgmCp4 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) June 16, 2022 The singer’s foray into daytime...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

A Terrified Li Hugs It Out With Sheila — and Hope Confronts Eric About His Affair

At Li’s place, she lays unconscious on the floor after being knocked out by Sheila, who strokes Finn’s face and tells him, “Mama’s right here, baby.” When Finn stops opening his eyes, Sheila panics. Li groans as she comes to on the floor. Sheila realizes she can help and barks, “Get up. He needs your help.” She reaches for Li’s hand. Li listens as Sheila pleads with her to save Finn. “Hayes needs his daddy.” Li asks, “You really love him?” Sheila replies, “More than anything.” Li plays nice with Sheila, calling Finn “their” son. “If not for you,” says Li, “I never would have had him, and for that, I have to be grateful.” Sheila is stunned, admitting she wanted to die when she thought she’d killed Finn.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Father’s Day Photo Special: Take a Peek at the Stars‘ Tributes to Their Real-Life Dads — Plus, Pictures Galore of Your Faves and Their Pops

A day to honor fatherhood and parental bonds that live within our hearts. First and foremost, Soaps.com wants to wish all of the dads out there a very Happy Father’s Day! Today is a day to celebrate the special male figure in your life, as well as to honor those who we’ve lost, and in years past, some of the soap stars sent their pops some love, too.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soaps In Depth

Sydney Mikayla Opens up About Returning to the Screen

Fans were disappointed when Sydney Mikayla chose to leave GENERAL HOSPITAL to focus on her schoolwork at UCLA and the role of Trina was recast. And the actress herself was sad to leave her Port Charles family behind. “Frank [Valentini, GH’s executive producer] had made such a space for me...
CELEBRITIES

