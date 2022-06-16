ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh native and former UNC golfer takes big swing in U.S. Open at The Country Club

By C.L. Brown
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kuES_0gCrMStS00

Ryan Gerard used YouTube before his U.S. Open debut at The Country Club at Brookline to get an early glimpse of what he could expect from the historic golf course.

Francis Ouimet could never.

Of course it will take more than a good scouting report for Gerard, a Ravenscroft High School alum, who just exhausted his eligibility at North Carolina, to shock the golf world as Ouimet did in 1913 as an amateur winning at Brookline. But he’s ready to face the challenge of, what he hopes will be the first of many more major appearances, beginning Thursday.

“I’d love to make the cut, I’d love to make the top 10, I’d love to win, but I can’t really focus on the end result,” Gerard told The News & Observer. “I’m just trying to do my best and stay positive and stick to my plan. If I do that and have a good time out there, it’ll be a good week regardless of what the score is at the end of the week.”

Gerard, who earned All-America and all-ACC honors this season, took advantage of the COVID-19 waiver to play a fifth season at Carolina. Even though he’s no longer an amateur at the Open, he’s representing the Tar Heels.

“I got a nice, brand new bag with a big, block NC logo on the front of it, so that’ll be walking around with me everywhere this week,” Gerard said. “And one of my teammates, Luke Edwards is on the bag for me this week. So we’re just having a good time, wearing a lot of light blue. Saying Go Heels to everyone in the crowd that wants to hear it — or even may not want.”

Gerard withdrew from a PGA Tour Canada event in order to compete in Jupiter, Fla. at a U.S. Open final qualifying event.

The top four finishers in the field of 70 earned the automatic qualifiers. Gerard tied for first, shooting a 5-under-par 137 last week at the Club at Admiral’s Cove.

He wasn’t competing against a bunch of amateurs either. He bested players with pedigree like that included PGA Tour regulars Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, who was a top 15 finisher in last year’s U.S. Open and finished as runner-up in 2020. Gerard’s co-medalist was 30-year-old Sean Jacklin, son of two-time major winner and 1970 U.S. Open champion Tony Jacklin.

That provided him a bit of a confidence boost heading into Brookline. He’s surrounded by golfers he’s idolized and watched growing up, but he’s not feeling overwhelmed by his surroundings.

“When you’re kind of walking around or in the locker room and you see major champions, Ryder Cup (participants), Hall of Famers — whoever it may be, it’s pretty cool just kind of to be in the same room as them and to be one of their peers, even if it’s just for one week at this at this point,” Gerard said.

There’s also a a bit of comfort from competing alongside a peer — and former UNC teammate. Austin Greaser, a rising senior at UNC, is just a few lockers down from Gerard. Greaser qualified for the U.S. Open field last summer after a second-place finish in the 2021 U.S. Amateur.

“I’ve seen him quite a few times,” Gerard said. “It’s cool to have two Tar Heels in the same in the same tournament especially just finishing college about a month ago, or I was, he’s still in college, but there’s a lot of cool things going on here.”

The history of the venue has added to Gerard’s excitement. Brookline is one of the original five founding clubs of the U.S. Golf Association. It’s been host to the U.S. Open four times, and was the scene for the United States’ stunning rally to win the 1999 Ryder Cup.

“It’s definitely a good feel and it has a nice vibe to it,” Gerard said. “I’m glad that it I’m getting to play out here because I really enjoy it. It’s a really fun, hard, test of golf. I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

4-Star Paylor Camps At UNC, And Then Talks Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL - Class of 2024 wide receiver Jonathan Paylor was one of many participants at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday at North Carolina's Koman Practice Complex. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound 4-star prospect from Cummings High School in Burlington, NC, showed why he is the No. 119 prospect in his class nationally and No. 2 in the Tar Heel State with his elite speed and receiving ability. Paylor just clearly stood out because he was uncoverable by the defensive backs at the event.
BURLINGTON, NC
FanSided

UNC Football Recruiting target announces Top 3, sets decision date

The UNC football recruiting team is still in the mix for Jamaal Jarrett, as the four-star defensive lineman has narrowed his finalists to three programs. On Sunday afternoon, four-star defensive lineman prospect Jamaal Jarrett announced his three finalists in his recruitment process. Fortunately for the UNC football recruiting team, they...
GREENSBORO, NC
amateurgolf.com

Poole crowned the 62nd North Carolina Amateur Champion

After four days of stroke play, Kenan Poole of Raleigh, N.C. secured the 62nd North Carolina Amateur Championship title after sinking a 15-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole against Ryan O’Neil of Waxhaw, N.C. Poole started the week in a four-way tie for first with Davis Womble...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
ACCSports.com

Can NC State outflank UGA for 5-star TE King Joseph Edwards?

King Joseph Edwards is one of the top overall prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 242-pound tight end/defensive end ranks as a Top 15 prospect for the 2024 cycle, per 247 Sports. Currently, Edwards is on an unofficial visit to NC State, which has an offer extended to...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Us Open#Golf Clubs#Open Field#The Country Club#Ravenscroft High School
ednc.org

From Henderson, N.C. to the N.C. Symphony

One of Dr. Anthony Kelley’s older brothers got a toy organ for Christmas. Put aside for two years, it was apparent Kelley’s siblings weren’t interested in playing with the instrument. He picked up the book that accompanied the toy and started trying to figure it out on his own.
HENDERSON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
509
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy