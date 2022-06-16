ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Hundreds of Ukrainian nationals welcomed to England classed as homeless

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zYqxz_0gCrMDtn00

Hundreds of Ukrainians welcomed to England since Russia’s invasion have been left homeless or are threatened with homelessness, new figures show.

Families allowed to come to the country either to join relatives or as part of the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme have instead found accommodation unavailable or had arrangements to house them break down.

A total of 660 Ukrainian households were owed a statutory homelessness duty by local authorities in England in the period up to June 3, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities.

This means they had been assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness.

Some 180 were single households, while 480 were households with dependant children.

The figures do not reflect the scale of homelessness across England because more than a quarter (26%) of local authorities did not respond to the survey, which was not compulsory.

A Government spokesperson said: “More than 77,200 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK since Putin’s invasion and all arrivals have access to benefits and public services, as well as the right to work or study, from the day they arrive.

“The overwhelming majority of people are settling in well but in the minority of cases where family or sponsor relationships break down, councils have a duty to ensure families are not left without a roof over their head.

“Councils also have access to a rematching service to find a new sponsor in cases under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZrD4V_0gCrMDtn00
Ukrainian refugee Kira Ryndova, aged three, holds a soft toy as she sits on the steps of 10 Downing Street in London after visiting with her family to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson, following their arrival in the UK (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, two schemes have been established to allow refugees to travel to the UK.

The Homes For Ukraine sponsorship scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their family members to come to the UK if they have a named sponsor.

Figures published on Thursday show that 90 households in England admitted through this scheme have been assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness because the arrangement for their accommodation has “broken down”, along with a further 55 households whose accommodation was “not available or suitable on arrival”.

Under the separate Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows applicants to join family members or extend their stay in the UK, 175 households in England have been assessed as homeless because arrangements have broken down, along with 280 whose accommodation was unavailable or unsuitable.

There were 55 households where the reason for being assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness was classed as “other” or “not known”.

Of the total 660 households owed a statutory homelessness duty, just over half (345) were recorded as being in temporary accommodation when the figures were compiled.

This includes bed and breakfast hotels, hostels, housing association properties and other types of accommodation used by local authorities to fulfil statutory responsibilities towards the homeless.

The figures also show that 20 households have avoided being classed as homeless because they have been rematched with other hosts.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Truss welcomes release of Britons held by Taliban

Five British nationals who were being held by the Taliban in Afghanistan have been released from detention. The Foreign Office issued an apology on behalf of the families of the five for “any breach of Afghan culture, customs and laws” and said it was a “mistake” for them to have gone to the country against official travel advice.
newschain

Ben Stiller visits Ukraine on World Refugee Day

Ben Stiller has said “seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person” during a visit to Poland and Ukraine, where he met those affected by the ongoing war with Russia. The American actor, 56, arrived in Poland on Saturday and was pictured...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

University launches ‘sanctuary’ scholarships for students in Ukraine

A university has launched “sanctuary scholarships” for doctoral students whose studies have been affected by conflict, including the war in Ukraine. The pilot programme will enable students to study in Edinburgh, make short visits to the city, or receive support and mentoring to continue their research studies in their own country.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#England#Ukrainians#Russia#Refugees#The Homes For Ukraine
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Man aged 71 held over Alabama church shooting that left two dead

A 71-year-old man has shot dead two elderly people and wounded a third with a handgun during an event at an Alabama church where he occasionally attended services, police said. The suspect was subdued and held by an attendee at the “potluck dinner” until police arrived on Thursday evening, sparing...
newschain

Tuesday ‘very possible’ to be supplemented for Irish Derby

Aidan O’Brien has not ruled out the possibility of Tuesday taking on the colts in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday. Winner of the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom on June 3, the day she actually turned three, if the daughter of Galileo runs she will be attempting to become the first filly to win Ireland’s premier Classic since the Frankie Dettori-ridden Balanchine in 1994.
ANIMALS
newschain

Poland drop Maciej Rybus for World Cup due to Spartak Moscow transfer

Poland have announced defender Maciej Rybus will not be selected for this year’s World Cup after his decision to continue playing his club football in Russia. The 32-year-old, who has made 66 international appearances, joined Spartak Moscow this month after a five-year spell with city rivals Lokomotiv. Most other...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy