Virginia State

AT&T invests more than $700 million in Virginia

By Krystian Hajduczka
 4 days ago

OAKTON, Va. (WRIC) — Over the past two years, AT&T has invested more than $700 million in wireless and wireline networks to expand coverage and improve connectivity for Virginians, according to a press release from the company.

Richmond received close to $110 million of the investment, while Hampton Roads received nearly $70 million.

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected,” the company wrote in the release. “That’s why we’re focused on boosting network reliability and capacity as we expand our network nationwide. This helps residents get the best possible experience over the AT&T network where they live, work and play.”

AT&T has also expanded its support for first responders within Virginia through FirstNet. Built with AT&T, FirstNet is the only nationwide high-speed broadband network built with and for first responders.

