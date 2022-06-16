ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Gas Prices Jump to Another Record as Biden Puts Spotlight on Soaring Refiner Profits

Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington's statewide average price for a regular gallon of gas edged up on Wednesday to nearly $5.56, an 11% jump from a month ago. This cost is currently the fourth highest in the nation, according to AAA surveys of retail stations. Washington's average cost of a gallon of diesel, at more...

www.chronline.com

Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Conversation U.S.

Why Biden just declared heat pumps and solar panels essential to national defense

Solar panels, heat pumps and hydrogen are all building blocks of a clean energy economy. But are they truly “essential to the national defense”? President Joe Biden proclaimed that they are in early June when he authorized using the Defense Production Act to ramp up their production in the U.S., along with insulation and power grid components. As an environmental engineering professor, I agree that these technologies are essential to mitigating our risks from climate change and overreliance on fossil fuels. However, efforts to expand production capabilities must be accompanied by policies to stimulate demand if Biden hopes to accelerate the transition...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

In blow to Biden climate goals, Entergy shuts nuclear power plant

May 20 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp (ETR.N) said on Friday it has permanently shut a nuclear power station in Michigan despite a Biden administration plan to rescue plants like it because they generate electricity virtually free of carbon emissions. Entergy closed the 800-Megawatt Palisades plant in Michigan that had operated...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Exxon Mobil fights back against Biden

President Joe Biden’s letter to oil refiners was another attempt by the White House to point fingers at companies over the current energy crisis. Exxon Mobil, one of the multiple companies targeted by Biden, is not letting these accusations fly without opposition. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Exxon...
POTUS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Miami

President Biden tells oil companies to stop making 'historically high profits' off Americans

MIAMI - As gas prices continue to rise, having hit $5 a gallon nationally, there may be some help on the way. The Biden Administration called on seven U.S. oil refiners to ramp up production and stop making "historically high profit" off Americans. There are four main components that determine the price that you pay at the pump, but roughly two-thirds of what you pay for is based on the price of crude oil, which is up 70% last year. American oil companies lead the world in crude production, but we still consume far more than we make. As the White House looks for solutions financial experts say as gas prices go up, consumers can expect the price of everything else to go up. "The biggest driver of inflation everywhere is energy prices and how it's flowing through the economy. So even as goods prices are going up, they're really driven by higher energy prices," said Liz Miller, President of Summit Place Financial Advisors. 
MIAMI, FL

