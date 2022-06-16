ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasilla, AK

Palmer thief arrested after home break-in

kinyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Wasilla resident was arrested Wednesday after breaking into a house, stealing guns, other belongings, and a truck. Troopers had received...

www.kinyradio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigating Spenard homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead and a second is in jail after a stabbing in the Spenard neighborhood, according to Anchorage police. James Patlan, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Officers responded to a home on West 26th Avenue, between Spenard Road and Arctic...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska State Troopers assist in Houston fire

Houston, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, June 16th, Alaska State Troopers assisted firefighters in the Mat-Su Valley with an emergency response. The response was due to a fast-growing wildfire in Houston, Alaska. Thanks to the fast action taken by the Houston Fire Department of Alaska, West Lakes Fire Department, Central...
HOUSTON, AK
kinyradio.com

Wasilla man arrested on weapons and drugs charges

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers released details Wednesday regarding the arrest of a Wasilla man. A Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately tip came in to troopers on June 2 regarding a vehicle on the Parks Hwy from Trunk Rd. The vehicle was located, and troopers performed a traffic stop...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
Wasilla, AK
Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
City
Wasilla, AK
City
Palmer, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigate fatal downtown taxi crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead after a downtown car crash involving a taxi cab late Wednesday night. Anchorage police officers and the Anchorage Fire Department responded at 11:12 p.m. to a single vehicle collision at 15th Avenue and Medfra Street, according to a community alert. The preliminary...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Name released in Anchorage’s homicide-suicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After finding the bodies of two individuals on June 9 in the Fairview neighborhood, the Anchorage Police Department wrote that initial indications show that 66-year-old Steven Flanigan took the life of a female before taking his own life. Police were performing a welfare check on the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigating early morning shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say that they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in the Abbott Loop neighborhood. According to an online post, Anchorage police officers responded to Brayton Drive after receiving a report that multiple shots were filed at 2:26 a.m. “Anchorage Police Dispatch...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage man to serve 35 years for rape, domestic violence

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby sentenced 40-year-old Lloyd Allen Jenkins was sentenced to 35 years of active incarceration for the 2017 rape and assault of his girlfriend. Jenkins faced a sentencing range of 30 to 40 years with a maximum of 99 years. Following a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thief#Matsu Pretrial#Vehicle Theft
alaskasnewssource.com

Sentencing hearing for Erick Almandinger reset for early August

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly six years after four teenagers brutally murdered David Grunwald, the sentencing hearing of Erick Almandinger got underway this morning at the Palmer Courthouse. Almandinger and Bradley Renfro are the last of the group to be sentenced, after Austin Barrett accepted a plea deal and Dominic Johnson was sentenced to 99 years.
PALMER, AK
travelawaits.com

7 Gorgeous Train Trips You Can Only Experience From Anchorage

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Anchorage makes the perfect base to explore Alaska by train. Anchorage is the largest metropolitan city in Alaska. It’s full of casual to fine dining options, plenty of cultural attractions, and ample outdoor activities. The city offers a large variety of accommodations, including boutique hotels, larger hotel chains, and private home rentals. Anchorage is also one of the easiest locations to get to in Alaska and serves as the ideal transportation hub for exploring the rest of the state.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Department of Corrections wants people in prison to have tablets to aid reentry

In his 26 years of being incarcerated, Sylvester Byrd Jr. never had access to the internet. “I went to prison in 1995, like, right as the internet started.” When he got out in 2021, Byrd said he felt like he had missed “the whole entire thing.” Byrd was lucky to have a “phenomenal support network” […] The post Alaska Department of Corrections wants people in prison to have tablets to aid reentry appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Michael Tavoliero: Anchorage Assembly’s kindergarten tyranny traces its roots to unification in 1975

In 2013, then-Mayor Dan Sullivan and the Anchorage Assembly passed AO37 into law. It was deemed the “Responsible Labor Law.”. It provided a legal standard for the costs of union contracts, as well as changed the original 25-year-old labor law, eliminating all pay incentives. Unions could no longer bargain for increased pay for specialized training or for earning a college degree. The mayor and the Assembly believed the incentives didn’t provide any benefits to the city, so why include it in the city’s labor negotiations?
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Two days of activities planned for Juneteenth in Anchorage

Anchorage will celebrate Juneteenth with two days of activities in Delaney Park. The event will feature guest speakers, a pageant, music, dance performances and food vendors. Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. While the Emancipation Proclamation was enacted in 1863, it was not enforced in Texas until 1865. On June 19, 1865, a union general informed Texans that all slaves were free.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskalandmine.com

Silencing Anchorage’s youth

The Youth Advisory Commission (YAC), composed of youth ages 14-22, represents and advocates for the youth of Anchorage in our local government. Some of YAC’s work focuses on the youth mental health crisis—through the creation of the Mental Health Advocacy Program. YAC also crafts resolutions that represent the youth voice of Anchorage and creates community centered projects. YAC has the ability and sole responsibility to appoint a youth between the ages of 16-19 to the Youth Representative seat on the Anchorage Assembly as mandated by municipal code. The youth representative is an active, non-voting ex-officio member of the Anchorage Assembly who is present and participates at regular meetings and work sessions of the Anchorage Assembly. This seat is crucial to representing our younger generation’s voice in local politics.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy