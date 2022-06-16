ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Is Bitcoin Headed To $15,500? Here's What The Chart Suggests

By Melanie Schaffer
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging about 7% on Thursday after a brief rebound on Wednesday caused the crypto to bounce up almost 13% off the low of day. The apex cryptocurrency may be settling into a bear flag pattern on the daily chart. The bear flag pattern is created with...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Flag#The Upside#Web3 Investment#Bz Pro#The Bitcoin Chart
Benzinga

As Bitcoin Plunges Below The Last Bull Cycle High, Here's A Likely Path Ahead

Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging over 8% lower on Saturday, breaking down from a bear flag pattern Benzinga called out on Thursday. The bear flag pattern suggests Bitcoin is heading toward the $15,500 mark on this leg down, because the measured move is about 33%. The measured move of a bear flag is calculated by taking the length of the pole as a percentage and subtracting it from the highest price within the flag formation.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What To Know About JP Morgan's Upgrade of ZIM Integrated Shipping

JP Morgan upgraded its rating of ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM to Neutral with a price target of $53.30, changing its price target from $43.60 to $53.30. Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping are trading up 2.17% over the last 24 hours, at $49.86 per share. A move to $53.30 would account...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Travere Therapeutics TVTX stock increased by 16.5% to $28.87 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares rose 15.84% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $97.4 million. Predictive Oncology POAI shares moved upwards by 13.64% to $0.38....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Netflix, General Motors, Disney And A Company Betting Big On Bitcoin

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. Stocks continued to tumble, as the S&P 500 fell by 5.8% this week, all 11 of its sectors are now down more than 15% from their recent highs. The Dow finished the week 4.8% lower, closing below the 30,000 mark, its biggest drop since October 2020. The Nasdaq Composite also fell by 4.8% for the week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Options for Investing During a Recession

NEW YORK - June 20, 2022 - ( ) When the economy slows down, it can be difficult for investors to know exactly how to respond. Whether the stock market continues to trade sideways, or slides even deeper into the red in anticipation of an imminent recession, it's important to keep emotions in check and determine a strategy to navigate the uncertain landscape. Fortunately, recessions have happened frequently throughout history, and for those who have resisted being mesmerized by the fearful sentiment of the markets, recessions have often been leveraged as rare and unexpected opportunities. Moreover, with the increasing availability of online alternative investing platforms like Yieldstreet, and no shortage of educational resources at investors' fingertips, there's plenty of reasons to believe that this might actually be the perfect time to invest.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy