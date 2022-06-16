ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin: Where are they now?

By Elliott Smith
Cover picture for the articleFor five seasons in the mid-90s, Martin was appointment viewing for sitcom fans, part of a wave of Black comedies that anchored network lineups and developed major stars like Will Smith and Queen Latifah. Martin was so popular, it drew viewers away from NBC's powerhouse Thursday night lineup, lifting Fox to...

Tisha Campbell & Martin Lawrence "Worked Really Hard To Reconnect" & "Forgive"

A blast from the past will occur this month when we finally get to see the cast of Martin reunite. The famed 1990s television sitcom dominated during its five seasons on the air and it has found cult-following fame in the years that have followed its 1997 series finale. We recently reported that the cast of Martin, sans the late-great star Thomas Mikal Ford, would be coming together once again for a reunion special on BET+.
Martin cast pays tribute to late actor Tommy Ford in first reunion trailer

The cast of Martin is bringing the laughs and the emotions during the 30th anniversary special. EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer, which reunites the cast of the iconic Fox sitcom starring Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II. At the very beginning, the actors lovingly pay tribute to their late cast mate Tommy Ford, who died in 2016 at 52 years old.
