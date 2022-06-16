Cold case: Who killed Pablo Del Rio 10 years ago?
DENVER ( KDVR ) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases , long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.Cold case: Who murdered Maggie Long 1,651 days ago?
Who killed Pablo Del Rio?
On April 16, 2012, Pablo Del Rio, 22, was working at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store at 5125 Chambers Rd.
Around 9:30 p.m., police said two armed men in masks entered the store. Del Rio was shot as he tried to escape. He was later pronounced dead.
No suspects were arrested.Excessive force lawsuit filed in 14-year-old’s arrest
The Denver Police Department’s cold case unit is working to find out who killed Del Rio.
If you have information that could assist with this or any other unsolved case, you can help investigators by calling the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or by calling the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and receive a reward up to $2,000.
Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:
- Cold case: Who kidnapped Christopher Abeyta 35 years ago?
- Cold case: Who killed JonBenét Ramsey 25 years ago?
- Cold case: Who killed Jessica Bejarano 15 years ago
- Cold case: Where is Terri Ackerman?
- Cold case: Who killed Richard Elliott at a grocery store 23 years ago?
- ‘Don’t ever give up hope’: Cold case: Who killed Edward Steinbach?
- Cold Case: Who killed Denise Davenport 37 years ago?
- Cold case: Who murdered James O’Neal Johnson 23 years ago?
- Cold case: Where is Jennifer Lynn Marcum?
- 18 people remain unidentified in Denver since 1970
If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form:Submit a form.
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0