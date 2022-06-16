Wasilla man arrested on weapons and drugs charges

The Youth Advisory Commission (YAC), composed of youth ages 14-22, represents and advocates for the youth of Anchorage in our local government. Some of YAC’s work focuses on the youth mental health crisis—through the creation of the Mental Health Advocacy Program. YAC also crafts resolutions that represent the youth voice of Anchorage and creates community centered projects. YAC has the ability and sole responsibility to appoint a youth between the ages of 16-19 to the Youth Representative seat on the Anchorage Assembly as mandated by municipal code. The youth representative is an active, non-voting ex-officio member of the Anchorage Assembly who is present and participates at regular meetings and work sessions of the Anchorage Assembly. This seat is crucial to representing our younger generation’s voice in local politics.
