Wasilla man arrested on weapons and drugs charges

kinyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers released details Wednesday regarding the arrest of a Wasilla man. A Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately tip came in to troopers on June 2 regarding a vehicle on the Parks Hwy from Trunk Rd. The vehicle...

www.kinyradio.com

alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigating Spenard homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead and a second is in jail after a stabbing in the Spenard neighborhood, according to Anchorage police. James Patlan, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Officers responded to a home on West 26th Avenue, between Spenard Road and Arctic...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska State Troopers assist in Houston fire

Houston, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, June 16th, Alaska State Troopers assisted firefighters in the Mat-Su Valley with an emergency response. The response was due to a fast-growing wildfire in Houston, Alaska. Thanks to the fast action taken by the Houston Fire Department of Alaska, West Lakes Fire Department, Central...
HOUSTON, AK
kinyradio.com

Palmer thief arrested after home break-in

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Wasilla resident was arrested Wednesday after breaking into a house, stealing guns, other belongings, and a truck. Troopers had received a report of a vehicle theft in progress Wednesday afternoon at about 3:14. The vehicle was contacted at the Trunk Park and Ride, and the...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigate fatal downtown taxi crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead after a downtown car crash involving a taxi cab late Wednesday night. Anchorage police officers and the Anchorage Fire Department responded at 11:12 p.m. to a single vehicle collision at 15th Avenue and Medfra Street, according to a community alert. The preliminary...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage man to serve 35 years for rape, domestic violence

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby sentenced 40-year-old Lloyd Allen Jenkins was sentenced to 35 years of active incarceration for the 2017 rape and assault of his girlfriend. Jenkins faced a sentencing range of 30 to 40 years with a maximum of 99 years. Following a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Name released in Anchorage’s homicide-suicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After finding the bodies of two individuals on June 9 in the Fairview neighborhood, the Anchorage Police Department wrote that initial indications show that 66-year-old Steven Flanigan took the life of a female before taking his own life. Police were performing a welfare check on the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Sentencing hearing for Erick Almandinger reset for early August

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly six years after four teenagers brutally murdered David Grunwald, the sentencing hearing of Erick Almandinger got underway this morning at the Palmer Courthouse. Almandinger and Bradley Renfro are the last of the group to be sentenced, after Austin Barrett accepted a plea deal and Dominic Johnson was sentenced to 99 years.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigating early morning shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say that they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in the Abbott Loop neighborhood. According to an online post, Anchorage police officers responded to Brayton Drive after receiving a report that multiple shots were filed at 2:26 a.m. “Anchorage Police Dispatch...
ANCHORAGE, AK
travelawaits.com

7 Gorgeous Train Trips You Can Only Experience From Anchorage

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Anchorage makes the perfect base to explore Alaska by train. Anchorage is the largest metropolitan city in Alaska. It’s full of casual to fine dining options, plenty of cultural attractions, and ample outdoor activities. The city offers a large variety of accommodations, including boutique hotels, larger hotel chains, and private home rentals. Anchorage is also one of the easiest locations to get to in Alaska and serves as the ideal transportation hub for exploring the rest of the state.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Juneteenth celebrated in Anchorage

The battle has been ongoing inside the Mat-Su College theater as 8th-12th grade campers spent the week constructing customized robots. Checking online reviews when shopping, researching vacations or even looking for a doctor has become an integral part of the modern consumer experience. But what if the review was written by someone rewarded for leaving their opinion of the product or service? What if the reviewer had never used the product and had been paid to fabricate their writeup? In "Five Star Fakes", InvestigateTV found several posts on social media platforms where people are bartering - even buying and selling - online reviews, despite a federal law that prohibits this act.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Michael Tavoliero: Anchorage Assembly’s kindergarten tyranny traces its roots to unification in 1975

In 2013, then-Mayor Dan Sullivan and the Anchorage Assembly passed AO37 into law. It was deemed the “Responsible Labor Law.”. It provided a legal standard for the costs of union contracts, as well as changed the original 25-year-old labor law, eliminating all pay incentives. Unions could no longer bargain for increased pay for specialized training or for earning a college degree. The mayor and the Assembly believed the incentives didn’t provide any benefits to the city, so why include it in the city’s labor negotiations?
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Department of Corrections wants people in prison to have tablets to aid reentry

In his 26 years of being incarcerated, Sylvester Byrd Jr. never had access to the internet. “I went to prison in 1995, like, right as the internet started.” When he got out in 2021, Byrd said he felt like he had missed “the whole entire thing.” Byrd was lucky to have a “phenomenal support network” […] The post Alaska Department of Corrections wants people in prison to have tablets to aid reentry appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Silencing Anchorage’s youth

The Youth Advisory Commission (YAC), composed of youth ages 14-22, represents and advocates for the youth of Anchorage in our local government. Some of YAC’s work focuses on the youth mental health crisis—through the creation of the Mental Health Advocacy Program. YAC also crafts resolutions that represent the youth voice of Anchorage and creates community centered projects. YAC has the ability and sole responsibility to appoint a youth between the ages of 16-19 to the Youth Representative seat on the Anchorage Assembly as mandated by municipal code. The youth representative is an active, non-voting ex-officio member of the Anchorage Assembly who is present and participates at regular meetings and work sessions of the Anchorage Assembly. This seat is crucial to representing our younger generation’s voice in local politics.
ANCHORAGE, AK

