Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - According to Juneau Representative Sara Hannan, the state's budget for the next fiscal year has been transmitted to Governor Dunleavy this week. "It only went to the governor yesterday," Hannan said while was a guest on action line Thursday. "I had a meeting with some university people on the first of June and we were only a week out from the session then, and they said 'why haven't we heard about vetoes from the Governor?' it hasn't even been transmitted."

JUNEAU, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO