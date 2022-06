QUINCY - Three people are dead after a crash in the 12000 block of Road Q near Quincy near Martin Road. Grant County Sheriff Chief Deputy Joey Kriete says a car carrying five people was going south on Road Q. Kriete says the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle rolled several times. A witness told iFIBER ONE News that the impact of the crash was so powerful, one of the bodies of the deceased victims was found 110 feet from the wreckage.

3 DAYS AGO