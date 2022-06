Kansas City police were investigating a homicide Monday after a woman was found shot and killed in an East Side home. Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. to the home in the 2600 block of Cypress Avenue. They found the victim inside the house suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO