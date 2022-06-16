Man wanted on child rape charges, his 2 children missing

BRISTOL COUNTY, Mass. (WJW) — Authorities are searching for a man wanted on child rape charges; his children are missing and are considered endangered.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, a warrant for the rape and sexual abuse of a child was issued for Leon Mejia, 46, who is a citizen of Guatemala. Up until recently, he was living in New Bedford with his two kids, a 17-year-old and a 5-year-old.

Authorities believe he fled the area after the warrant was issued.

The whereabouts of the children are unknown, said police.

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect and locating the children.

Anyone with information is asked to call Massachusetts State Police 24 Hour Fugitive Line at 800-KAPTURE or New Bedford Police at 508-991-6350.

