Artur Beterbiev is the only legitimate champion in boxing who has knocked out every opponent he has faced in a professional fight. Joe Smith Jr. has not been truly knocked out in 31 pro bouts. The only time Smith was stopped inside the distance was when, as a 6-0 prospect in August 2010, he suffered a broken jaw during the second round against Eddie Caminero, who won by fourth-round technical knockout once Smith succumbed to extreme pain.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO