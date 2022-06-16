ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Land of Illusion celebrates Fathers' Day with free admission for dads

By Sarah Bean
 June 16, 2022

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – You can save some money and keep cool this Fathers’ Day at Middletown’s Land of Illusion Aqua Adventures.

According to a release by Land of Illusion, the water park is allowing free admission to dads with the purchase of one regular-priced Anyday Junior or General Admission ticket. This special will run all of Fathers’ Day weekend, from June 18 through 19, the release said.

NWS confirms tornado touched down in NE Ohio Monday

The Aqua Adventures park features 65 inflatables that create a floating playground the release said. The park is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

“We are pleased to offer the Father’s Day Weekend special as a way for families to thank dad and spend quality time together,” said Ryan Perry, Land of Illusion General Manager.

For more information about Aqua Adventures and Land of Illusion, click here.

