ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, OH

‘Anchorman’ actor and comedian stopped for OVI in Ohio

By Talia Naquin
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuvSq_0gCrGYpi00

Editor’s note: The story has been corrected to say David Koechner is 59 years of age.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Actor and comedian David Koechner was arrested in Ohio on charges of operating a vehicle impaired – the Ohio equivalent to driving under the influence.

Family identifies missing Vermilion swimmer

Koechner was driving on US-52 in Fayette Township in Lawrence County on Saturday, June 4. On a body camera video, a trooper who pulled him over told another law enforcement officer that the car Koechner was driving rode up quickly behind him and slowed down when he realized it was a trooper.

You can hear the responding trooper say, “I can smell it from here,” on the video as he walks up to the car just before 2 a.m.

Koechner told him he was on his way to Comic Con in Huntington, West Virginia. He had flown into Cincinnati and was driving the rest of the way, he said.

Koechner was scheduled for a photo op at Huntington Comic and Toy Convention on Sunday afternoon.

“I know who you are. I thought that looked like you,” the trooper said while talking to him.

“How much have you had to drink tonight?”

“One,” Koechner said.

“One beer, or one shot of liquor or what?” the officer asked.

“No, no. One beer,” Koechner responded.

The trooper performed several field sobriety tests on Koechner.

The actor, 59, was then put in handcuffs.

Puppies abandoned on side of Ravenna road

He told the trooper he had a previous DUI. According to FOX News, Koechner was charged with a DUI and hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve in December 2021 in California.

Koechner is best known for playing sports report Champ Kind in the movie “Anchorman.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 15

Katherine I
3d ago

we get to see the Police bodycam of this arrest but we are denied the Police bodycam of Mr. Pelosi's arrest. Corruption anyone.

Reply
12
Penelope
3d ago

So this can be posted all over the internet, yet nothing posted regards to footage of Nancy Peloski husbands OVI crash.

Reply(1)
4
T. Tiny. Tucker
4d ago

What else are you supposed to do in Ohio except drink?

Reply(1)
10
Related
WDTN

Missing in Ohio: The case of Larry Davis

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Before he disappeared on March 4, Larry Davis messaged the person closest to him, giving a name in case anything happened to him. Davis was last seen alive four days later. His off-and-on girlfriend of nine years, Brittany Claytor, 32, said a security camera captured Davis going into a private garage, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Here are the top 10 films shot in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WOWK) — Some of the most famous actors of all time starred in films that came out of Ohio. Both Marilyn Monroe and Morgan Freeman had films that were shot in Ohio. Here are facts about films shot in Ohio using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). In the top 10, one film won Best […]
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Ravenna, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Lawrence County, OH
City
California, OH
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
Lawrence County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WDTN

Ashland, Kentucky double homicide suspect in hospital

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — New information surrounding a double homicide in Ashland, Kentucky, has been released. In a press conference from the Ashland Police Department, they say officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue on Friday morning. They say they found sisters, Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhuly, 18, with gunshot wounds. […]
richlandsource.com

Birthday girl turned Miss Ohio: Elizabetta Nies takes the 2022 crown

MANSFIELD — Talk about a birthday present: The newly turned 19-year-old Elizabetta Nies was crowned Miss Ohio 2022 on Saturday night. Nies’ win makes her the fourth woman in her family to win a state title through the Miss America organization. Her mom represented Illinois in 1992, and her two aunts reigned as Miss New York 1984 and Miss Florida 1985.
MANSFIELD, OH
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio then you definitely know that this state has a lot to offer. There are many hidden gems that just wait for tourists to discover them. And while there are a few popular places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers, Ohio has so much more to offer, and that's what this article is all about: beautiful but often overlooked places in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Koechner
Lima News

New fireworks laws in Ohio start July 1

COLUMBUS — A new Ohio law concerning consumer use of fireworks will go into effect on July 1st, however the new law does leave room for local governments to limit the use of fireworks. Under Ohio’s previous fireworks law, indiviuals could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio but had to...
OHIO STATE
WTAJ

5 former fraternity members sentenced in Ohio hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Three former fraternity members were sentenced Thursday to jail terms for their roles in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student, while two others were ordered to serve house arrest. Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York, Daylen Dunson, 22, of Cleveland, and Ben Boyers, 21, of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovi#Actor#Anchorman#Du
Alina Andras

Five great pizza places in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio or travel there often for work or pleasure, and love a good pizza, then you are in the right place. I've put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man in ICU after concrete rock comes through windshield

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Since Tuesday, Katie Tippy has been by her husband’s side in the ICU at Wexner Medical Center. It’s not how she expected to commemorate their first month of marriage. “Cody’s always taken care of me, and it’s my turn to return the favor,” Tippy said. Tippy said her husband Cody was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio will give more SNAP (food stamps) money to families that lost power

If you lost power during last week’s storms in Ohio you could receive replacement Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The Ohio Association of Foodbanks posted on their Facebook page that if you get SNAP & lose power for four consecutive hours or more, you have 10 days to request replacement benefits. The Facebook post […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Ohio

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy