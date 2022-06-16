ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Rent prices spike in Queens and citywide

By Sophie Krichevsky, Associate Editor
qchron.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the New York City Rent Guidelines Board voted last month for the largest rent increase for stabilized apartments in a decade, those looking to sign new leases in the coming months — rent-controlled or otherwise — waited with baited breath as they prepared to see prices skyrocket. A recent Douglas...

www.qchron.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
adafruit.com

Juneteenth Events at NYC Parks

Get outside and celebrate Juneteenth across Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island!. Join us and our partners and friends in celebrating Juneteenth at concerts, workshops, Urban Park Ranger tours, and other celebrations at parks across New York City!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

DEA Arrests Major Drug Trafficker with 25 Pounds of Fentanyl and 33 Pounds of Cocaine

Following a yearlong investigation into narcotics and gun trafficking in Queens and Brooklyn, 13 individuals were arrested in Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx during the past two days on charges contained in two indictments that are unsealed and two criminal court complaints that were filed today. During the long-term investigation, an undercover officer purchased large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin including fentanyl pressed into counterfeit prescription pills with a street value worth over $3 million. In total,15 kilograms of cocaine and 12 kilograms of fentanyl mixtures were seized along with an assault weapon and three firearms, two of which were allegedly sold by accused ringleader NELSON CRUZ who is charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Society
County
Queens, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
City
Astoria, NY
City
Woodside, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
City
Bayside, NY
New York City, NY
Government
City
Sunnyside, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 2335 12th Avenue in West Harlem, Manhattan

Permits have been filed for an 11-story mixed-use building at 2335 12th Avenue in West Harlem, Manhattan. Located between West 133rd and West 134th Streets, the lot is near the 137th Street-City College subway station, serviced by the 1 train. Javier Martinez of Artifact is listed as the owner behind the applications.
MANHATTAN, NY
96.1 The Eagle

This Is The Poorest Town in New York State

The disparity between the wealthiest Americans and the poorest Americans continues to rise in this country. What this looks like varies from state to state, and from town to town. Unfortunately, every state has to have a "poorest town." It's just the nature of things. But what does it mean...
KASER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Miller
HuntingtonNow

Schools, Banks to Close for Juneteenth

Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating June 1865 when enslaved African-Americans in Texas learned that they were free, will close most banks, schools and other offices on Monday. Because the date fell on Sunday this year, the holiday wil be recognized on Monday. In New York, Huntington Town Hall and other...
HUNTINGTON, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

New York Mayor kicks off Juneteenth celebration in Caribbean community

Two Caribbean American legislators will join New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday in kicking off, in the Caribbean community, a Juneteenth celebration commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. New York City Council Members Farah N. Louis, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, and Crystal Hudson, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boweryboyshistory.com

The Story of Flatbush: Brooklyn Old and New

Over 350 years ago today’s Brooklyn neighborhood of Flatbush was an old Dutch village, the dirt path that would one day become Flatbush Avenue lined with wheat fields and farms. Contrast that with today’s Flatbush, a bustling urban destination diverse in both housing styles and commercial retail shops. It’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rent#New York Post#Miller Samuel Inc
HipHopWired

Brooklyn Man Dragged To Death By Subway Train

Riding the subway’s in New York City these days and you’re basically rolling the dice with your life because if the violence doesn’t get you, the train itself just might. According to the Gothamist, a subway passenger was killed on Wednesday night (June 15) on the Q line when he got stuck between the platform […]
BROOKLYN, NY
eastnewyork.com

Charles Barron Protégé Aligns With So-Called Gentrifiers Who Have No Connection to East New York

Charles Barron, who became popular because of his roots in the Black Panther Party and the Black Power Movement, has now seemed to have moved as far from the Black Power Movement as you can get. Barron and his protégé, Keron Alleyne, who is running for NY State Assembly in the 60th District, have aligned themselves with the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America), an organization that many people say are filled with people who are interested in taking over political seats in neighborhoods that they feel are on the cusp of gentrification.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Brooklyn, NYC

Brooklyn is one of the five boroughs of New York City. It is the City’s most populous borough, with 2,736,074 residents as of 2020. The name ‘Brooklyn’ originates from the Dutch Village named “Breukelen” in the Netherlands. While it contrasts with the wealthy Upper East...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy