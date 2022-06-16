ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out Idina Menzel’s cozy ‘swing’ jumpsuit, hosting must-haves

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY’s Jill Martin sits down with Broadway superstar Idina Menzel...

www.today.com

TODAY.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares adorable photo of baby daughter to mark Nick Jonas’ first Father’s Day

Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra, posted a sweet tribute to him in honor of his first Father’s Day. The photo features the couple’s daughter, Malti Marie, with her back to the camera, wearing shoes with the letter “M” on each foot. Her dad is presumably holding her up, since the picture also features a pair of hairy legs and one sneaker that says “MM’s” and another that says “DAD.”
TODAY.com

Emma Thompson encourages body positivity in Hollywood

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Emma Thompson joins Willie Geist to discuss her new film “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” where she plays a widowed, retired religion teacher who hires an escort looking for adventure. Thompson said, “You don’t need to say what a wonderful body. What you really need not to do is waste your time, your energy, your passion, your purpose in life thinking you’ve got to make it different.”June 19, 2022.
TODAY.com

7 finds from Black-founded businesses that celebrate joy

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
TODAY.com

Pharrell Williams stops music festival to get help for fallen fans

Pharrell Williams wasn't about to ignore fans in need at a concert over the weekend. The "Happy" singer reportedly stopped performing — twice — during his set at the Something in the Water Festival in Washington D.C., on Saturday so that officials could tend to concertgoers who required emergency medical aid.
TODAY.com

How do you barbecue? Hoda and Jenna share their perfect cookout

From popular finger foods to the perfect music playlist, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager describe their ideal summer cookout. For Jenna, it's all about queso dip and pigs in a blanket while Hoda says she loves cranking up the tunes.June 20, 2022.
TODAY.com

Queen Latifah talks overcoming self-hate, weight loss journey

Queen Latifah opens up to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about how she learned self-love and turned inward to inspire her biggest career moves. She also talks about her weight loss journey and why she stresses the importance of breaking stigmas surrounding obesity.June 20, 2022.
