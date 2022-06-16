Check out Idina Menzel’s cozy ‘swing’ jumpsuit, hosting must-haves

Suri Cruise is looking more and more like her mom, Katie Holmes. On Thursay, Cruise was spotted out in SoHo, photographed after getting a smoothie.
Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra, posted a sweet tribute to him in honor of his first Father’s Day. The photo features the couple’s daughter, Malti Marie, with her back to the camera, wearing shoes with the letter “M” on each foot. Her dad is presumably holding her up, since the picture also features a pair of hairy legs and one sneaker that says “MM’s” and another that says “DAD.”
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb honored her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman in the sweetest way on Father’s Day. On Sunday, June 19, Hoda posted a snap of Joel posing with their two daughters, Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3 in the middle of a craft. She left a sweet...
On Sunday, June 19, Deschanel shared a sweet photo on Instagram featuring her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, and their two children: Elsie, 6, and Charlie, 5. In the photo, Pechenik held Charlie on his shoulders while Scott had Elsie on his. Both of the children’s faces were...
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Emma Thompson joins Willie Geist to discuss her new film “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” where she plays a widowed, retired religion teacher who hires an escort looking for adventure. Thompson said, “You don’t need to say what a wonderful body. What you really need not to do is waste your time, your energy, your passion, your purpose in life thinking you’ve got to make it different.”June 19, 2022.
Pharrell Williams wasn't about to ignore fans in need at a concert over the weekend. The "Happy" singer reportedly stopped performing — twice — during his set at the Something in the Water Festival in Washington D.C., on Saturday so that officials could tend to concertgoers who required emergency medical aid.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is best known for her Golden Globe Award-winning role in the television show "Pose," a role that made her the first trans woman to snag the coveted trophy. Now, the actor and singer is forging new paths for herself in an industry where just succeeding in one area is challenging enough.
From popular finger foods to the perfect music playlist, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager describe their ideal summer cookout. For Jenna, it's all about queso dip and pigs in a blanket while Hoda says she loves cranking up the tunes.June 20, 2022.
Queen Latifah opens up to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about how she learned self-love and turned inward to inspire her biggest career moves. She also talks about her weight loss journey and why she stresses the importance of breaking stigmas surrounding obesity.June 20, 2022.
