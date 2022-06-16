Check out Idina Menzel’s cozy ‘swing’ jumpsuit, hosting must-haves

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Emma Thompson joins Willie Geist to discuss her new film “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” where she plays a widowed, retired religion teacher who hires an escort looking for adventure. Thompson said, “You don’t need to say what a wonderful body. What you really need not to do is waste your time, your energy, your passion, your purpose in life thinking you’ve got to make it different.”June 19, 2022.

