Dads and residents of Brea got the chance to enjoy a Fathers Day tradition on Sunday.The 29th annual Cruising Brea Classic Car show took place Sunday in Downtown Brea, where fans and owners of classic cars got to walk down the Brea Boulevard and check hundreds of classic automobiles in mint condition.For Robert Maldonado, his passion for classic cars began after his father passed away. Maldonado told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that he took it upon himself to whip his father's classic pickup truck."After he passed away, it sat in my mom's driveway for about 20 years before I was...

BREA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO