ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville man facing additional child porn charges

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XkRQq_0gCrFLdi00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man arrested in April on child sexual exploitation charges is now facing additional charges, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, officials said Ryan Adam Buel was issued additional charges on Tuesday. Investigators issued the charges after further investigation into the digital forensics of Buel’s devices and consultation with the district attorney’s office. Three additional counts of second-degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor were issued.

Buel, 37, of Ridge Road in Jacksonville turned himself in at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and received an additional $50,000 secure bond.

Officials said the investigation began on Oct. 31, 2021. The NC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account belonging to Buel had uploaded images that were consistent with child sexual exploitation material. Ryan was found to already be on the NC Sex Offender Registry because of an out-of-state conviction.

His home was searched on April 28. Buel’s electronic devices were seized and forensically downloaded. Officials said he was found to have numerous images consistent with child sexual exploitation on the devices, and they were sent to the SBI for further examination.

He was arrested then and charged with three counts of NC G.S. 14-190.17 Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and given a $75,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Onslow County teen charged with breaking into business, stealing alcohol

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a teen with breaking into a business and stealing bottles of alcohol. Deputies responded on June 6 to the Sand Ridge Diner in Hubert for an alarm activation. They found the front window to the business broken and that several bottles of […]
WNCT

Havelock man arrested, charged with murder

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man was arrested and charged with murder on Friday in a shooting that killed another man. Havelock police arrested Sanna Sanneh, 22, of Havelock. He was charged in the shooting death of Tyrone Cozart, 22. He was placed in the Craven County Jail. Investigators said police responded to the […]
WNCT

UNC Lenoir: Over 4,700 patients hit by privacy breach

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — UNC Lenoir Health Care officials said as many as 4,700 patients had their information compromised in an incident that happened recently. In a press release from UNC Lenoir Health Care, patients were informed of the breach of “patient identifiable information through one of its third-party vendors.” Officials said “an unknown party […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Vanceboro police seeking suspects in store robbery

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Vanceboro police are looking for the suspects who they said broke into a store early Saturday. Police responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. They said the people in the photos posted to Facebook broke the glass in the front door of EZ-Pass and stole several vape devices and other […]
VANCEBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onslow County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Onslow County, NC
WNCT

Police: 18-year-old threatens to ‘shoot up’ Upstate city hall

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old was arrested Friday afternoon after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Spartanburg City Hall. The Spartanburg Police Department charged Steven Lawrence Henderson, of Greenville, with aggravated breach of peace, unlawful communication and misuse of 911. Officers said they responded to the city hall around noon after Spartanburg County Communications received a […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WNCT

Pamlico County man sentenced on drug crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Pamlico County man was sentenced to 151 months in prison for drug conspiracy and distribution offenses. On December 1, 2021, Lionel Dangelo Hatch Jr., pled guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Hatch, 37, was involved in a drug conspiracy spanning from 2005 to […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
WNCT

States that issue the most speeding tickets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — In the United States, 10.5% of drivers nationwide have a speeding ticket on their record. These tickets can be costly—not simply in terms of the cost of the ticket itself, but also for insurance rates. Forbes Advisor found that a speeding ticket can jack up a driver’s insurance by an average of 24%, or […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville organizations come together for good cause

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two local organizations in Jacksonville are coming together to give back.  The Cohen Clinic at Hope For The Warriors is hosting a food and supply drive for Onslow Community Outreach.   The clinic reached out to Onslow Community Outreach to find out what their biggest needs are right now. Some of those […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Tradesformers ‘signing day’ happening Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Tradesformers, a youth apprenticeship program designed to connect talented students with growing industry trades in our area, will be conducting its annual “Signing Day” event Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. at Pitt County Community Schools, located at 4561 County Home Road. New pre-apprentices will be welcomed into a program that provides opportunities with fundamental […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New restaurant focusing on sushi coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – How can something so small, taste so unique? Get ready to tempt your tastebuds. A new restaurant focusing on sushi is coming to Greenville in mid-July called Q-Sushi. Restaurant owner Daniel Wu and crew have been busy with preparations for the new business. In this video, he details what made him […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Sbi
WNCT

ECU Sports Properties, Inner Banks Media extend radio contract

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Inner Banks Media President Henry Hinton has announced a radio extension agreement that will continue to allow games in several sports to continue to be carried through 2027. Playfly Sports Properties, ECU’s new marketing rightsholder, has extended an agreement with Inner Banks Media to broadcast ECU football, basketball and baseball games through […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Nexstar, WNCT celebrate Founder’s Day by giving back

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT — Nexstar Media, our parent company at WNCT, is celebrating 26 years on Friday. For this year’s Founder’s Day nationwide, Nexstar television stations across the country teamed up to help make a difference in each of our communities. 9OYS was at My Sister’s Attic in Greenville and Greenville Parks & Rec to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Episode 35: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WNCT

Wood Ducks host Mudcats, fireworks from WNCT on Friday

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series split (3-3) against the Lynchburg Hillcats and will be starting a six-game series with the Carolina Mudcats (34-29), the Class-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, starting Tuesday. Tuesday, June 21: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 7:00 pmWednesday, June 22: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

ECU baseball players enter transfer portal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It happens every year when a season is done. Transfers and East Carolina University baseball is no exception. A handful of Pirates are reportedly entering the transfer portal. Notably, former starting shortstop and at one-time ace Ryder Giles is testing the transfer waters. Giles has been one of ECU’s key two-way […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Gasper added to ECU football staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Scott Gasper has been named the director of player personnel and recruiting at East Carolina University according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston Thursday. Gasper, who will assume his new duties immediately, previously served as the director of recruiting at Big 12 Conference member West Virginia for one year […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy