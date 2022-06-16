ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

CG Auxiliary Vessel Safety Check schedule

boothbayregister.com
 4 days ago

The Boothbay Harbor Coast Guard Auxiliary has announced the following dates and times of area Vessel...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club

Summer is almost here, not hot yet, but the weeds in my garden sure think it is. So do the weeds at the Rotary Club. So, this week we’re having our first annual grounds maintenance and beautification night. Bring your rakes, clippers, brush hogs or whatever implements of yard destruction you like. We’ll work together and get the place looking right upscale. We’ll start around 5:30, or whenever you get there. Work till we’re ready to take a break for dinner. Amy is making a simple, summer dinner. The “Turpentine Club” will be open too.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

A Big Thank You

We want to thank the Chamber of Commerce, First National Bank, and all of our new friends who came out to celebrate the Grand Opening of Pedego Boothbay Harbor on June 11. You’ve welcomed us into this amazing community with open hearts and open arms and we really appreciate it.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

American Legion Post 36

I don’t normally provide congressional legislation that is pending until it becomes law, but the legislation that just passed the Senate 84-14 and will pass the House probably this week and expected to be signed by President Joe Biden shortly there after is critically important and affects some Vietnam veterans in this region so I am giving a heads up now. The bill adds hypertension and monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance, or MGUS, to the list of illnesses linked to Agent Orange exposure. It also expands the geographic areas and service dates for eligibility for benefits, including Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Guam and American Samoa and their territorial waters, and Johnston Atoll or any ship that called on the atoll, on certain dates. At the time, our presence in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia was not something our veterans could discuss and sometimes not shown in documents typically used by the VA to determine benefits. This bill, when it becomes law, should rectify this. This bill will also improve access to benefits for post-911 veterans exposed to burn pits. Once this bill becomes law, if you think it might apply to medical conditions you are facing now, you should file a claim with the VA. Ed Harmon, our Post Service Officer, or I can help you with that process.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Central School to set up long-term philanthropy project

Last year, students in grades four through six at Southport Central School learned about philanthropy with help from an anonymous donation to a student-determined organization. While the program did not happen this year due to timing issues, the school is working to formalize this process for the future, Principal Lisa Clarke said.
SOUTHPORT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Boothbay, ME
City
Richmond, ME
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Cars
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Local
Maine Cars
City
Hodgdon, ME
City
Southport, ME
boothbayregister.com

Wiscasset Art Walk season opener June 30

Celebrating its 10th year, Wiscasset Art Walk (WAW) will be presenting a series of summertime evenings that highlight art and art-making, music and performance, and community connections. The 2022 season kicks off on Thursday, June 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. Wiscasset Art Walk invites visitors to stroll the sidewalks...
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

News and Notes from the Community Center

Have you been watching us on Facebook? If so, you have seen the wonderful sweaters the knitters are making as gifts for the students in our schools. The colors and designs are unique and beautiful. If you like to knit or want to freshen your skills, this is a great group to join. They meet each Monday at 10 a.m.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Artists return to ‘Paint Wiscasset’ in annual plein air event

Artists from all over Maine have responded with great enthusiasm to the announcement of Maine Art Gallery’s annual plein air event, “Paint Wiscasset.” Artist spaces have again this year been entirely filled at 24, due to the limited exhibit space in the old Wiscasset Academy building on Warren Street that houses the gallery.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Calling all singers!

Join the Lincoln Festival Chorus on Monday, June 20, at 7 p.m. - registration at 6:30 p.m. Rehearsals are at the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor, usually on Monday. Membership dues are $40 per person, no charge for students. Lincoln Festival Chorus, under the direction of Artistic Director Linda Blanchard...
LINCOLN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Hodgdon Yacht Services#Ocean Point Marina
boothbayregister.com

We care about your family’s health

Our expertly trained pharmacists and friendly staff pride themselves on making sure your pharmacy experience exceeds expectations. Andrew loves the practice of Pharmacy and was born and raised in Thomaston, Maine. Maria Jose. Maria Jose is from Buenos Aires, Argentina. She moved to Maine 8 years ago. Every Customer Is...
THOMASTON, ME
boothbayregister.com

LIVE MUSIC AT 727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR- Thursdays 6-8PM

Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water. June 16th Married with Chitlins.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

New show features six centuries of art from around the globe

“From Maine to the Continent: 16th through 21st Century Art,” opens at the Wiscasset Bay Gallery on Thursday, June 30. Spanning six centuries of art and representing artists from Greece, Egypt, Italy, France, the United States, Holland, Belgium, Great Britain and Switzerland, the exhibition offers an encyclopedic exploration of paintings, watercolors, drawings and sculpture. Coinciding with the first Art Walk of the season in Wiscasset Village, the show reception will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday evening and feature light refreshments.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Bayville Buzz

In honor of Father’s Day (and because I have very little news), I bring you a much abbreviated edition of the Buzz. The most exciting news in our cottage is that our wonderful patriarch (and all around great guy!), Bill Allison, is arriving in Bayville this week. The welcome committee has been busy at work.
BAYVILLE, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
boothbayregister.com

No, yes and no

Southport voters – By the time you read this in the Register our public hearing on Wednesday,June 22 will have come and gone. Now it comes down to voting on Tuesday, June, 28. I hope you are confident that your Select Board of Marylou, Gerry and I always have the best interest of Southport in mind. We completely support the establishment of an island owned Fiber Optic Network available to every household and business on Southport. This project will continue our tradition of our island being forward thinking and inclusive. We encourage a vote of No on Question Two , Yes on Question Three and No on Question Four.
SOUTHPORT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy