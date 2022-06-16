ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Mississippi school booster club raffles ’30 guns in 30 days,’ sparking outrage after Uvalde

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBvDf_0gCrEpiN00

A Mississippi Coast high school booster group has launched a controversial fundraiser to help pay for a band trip to Florida.

The fundraiser — called “30 guns in 30 days” — is a raffle that awards a gun, artillery or other weapons every day for a month. Janean Murphy posts a video to Facebook daily announcing the winner and the prize.

The raffle tickets cost $100 each and the proceeds will send the West Harrison High School band on a trip to Orlando, according to the fundraiser’s Facebook page.

The raffle is organized by the band’s booster club and his sponsored by High Caliber Guns, a gun shop in Long Beach.

With entry, participants have a chance at winning various weaponry , including semiautomatic handguns, shotguns and a flamethrower.

‘It is in extremely poor taste,’ parent says

The fundraiser comes in a heightened political climate around guns, after several recent mass shootings across the U.S., including the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 children dead.

“It’s highly inappropriate,” said Tori Bishop, a former Harrison County School District parent and an administrator for a Facebook group focused on school safety called Harrison County Parents for a Safer Return to School . The group has more than 1,500 members.

“In light of the recent school shooting, and the mass shootings we’ve been having going on in this country...it is in extremely poor taste, I am disappointed in the district,” Bishop said.

Harrison County School District Superintendent Mitchell King said the fundraiser was not affiliated with the school and directed all questions to the event’s organizers.

The Facebook page for the raffle at first included a profile image of the West Harrison logo but has since been changed.

Murphy, one of the raffle organizers, felt there was “nothing” to talk about and declined an interview with the Sun Herald after issuing a statement.

“It’s a raffle put together by group of like minded people to raise money for the band kids to compete in Bands of America,” she said.

Are gun raffles legal?

Gun raffles are not new to Mississippi, as they are frequently used as fundraisers for various initiatives across the state.

And they are legal.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) makes allowances for associations to hold gun raffles. The rules are simple. An officer or representative of the organization has to complete the ATF Form 4473 — the transaction record the ATF requires a person to fill out when purchasing the firearm from a gun dealer — using his or her personal information and undergo a background check. The guns are then transferred to the organization.

“Once the firearm [has] been transferred to the organization, the organization can subsequently transfer the firearm to the raffle winner without an ATF Form 4473 being completed or a NICS check being conducted,” according to the ATF . “This is because the organization is not a licensee.”

The only concerns organizers must be aware of are that the transfer must go to a resident of the organization’s state and the organization cannot knowingly transfer the firearm to a prohibited person.

West Harrison High band booster raffle winners are required to pass a background check conducted by High Caliber Guns.

“I understand that rifles are commonly raffled in this area but there are semi automatics and handguns on this list as well,” said former state representative Sonya Williams Barnes , who now works for Southern Poverty Law Center. “After the tragedy in Uvalde, it seems to me that the organizers should have used better judgment by shutting the raffle down. Even if for no other reason but for respect to those 19 babies and 2 teachers whose lives were lost.”

Comments / 9

Jason Pinkston
3d ago

People need to get over it.Over 300 million legal guns in our country, and fewer than 3,000 per year are ever used to kill someone... and that number includes gangland killings. Weed kills more people annually through cancer and car wrecks, but they're trying to legalize it, not ban it. Libtards need to leave things alone that they know nothing about, like weapons, gender, weed, and the economy.

Reply
4
Related
WLBT

Miss Mississippi 2022 competition week begins with Day of Service

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 31 Miss Mississippi candidates are in Vicksburg to begin a week of preliminary competition. They began the weekend with First Lady Elee Reeves Saturday for a Day of Service, and this Father’s Day it was rehearsals and preparation for a long list of activities leading up to Saturday night and the crowning of Miss Mississippi 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
County
Harrison County, MS
State
Florida State
Harrison County, MS
Society
Local
Mississippi Society
City
Long Beach, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Are any of Mississippi’s resorts on the list of best Southern beach towns to live in?

The Southern United States is loved by many for its charm, hospitality, and mouthwatering foods. Every year, adorable Southern towns and beautiful beaches attract visitors from across the country. Southern beach towns aren’t only lovely vacation spots, but great places to call home. From the shores of the Carolinas to the idyllic white-sand beaches of Florida, there are many options to choose from.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Shop#School Shooting#Gun Safety#Facebook Daily#Harr
WLOX

Harrison County debuts Rover Run Dog Park

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Harrison County debuted the Rover Run Dog Park in Gulfport. The new Rover Run Dog Park is located at the back side of the Harrison County Fairgrounds. Five acres of land make up the general population park, open to dogs 5 months and older. A small dog park is also open to pets 25 lbs. or less. A gazebo offers shade to pets and owners alike.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Expecting mother killed by accidental gunshot through wall

The swim meet is hosted by the Biloxi Elite Swim Team, and more than 20 teams from around the southeast are competing this week. Pascagoula Panthers take advantage of the heat for training. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The team got numerous water and rest breaks between each set of...
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJTV 12

2 Mississippi businessmen indicted in pandemic fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi businessmen, including one who served on the governor’s economic recovery advisory commission, have been indicted on charges connected to the fraudulent receipt of more than $2 million in pandemic relief money, prosecutors said Friday. A federal grand jury in Oxford issued indictments Wednesday of Columbus residents Jabari Ogbanna Edwards, 49, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

New catalytic converter bill to penalize thieves in Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – New senate bill 70, signed by Governor Bel Edwards, aims to bring harsher consequences for catalytic converter thieves, a profitable crime that’s been on the rise in the state of Louisiana. Senate Bill 70 that creates the crime of “theft of a catalytic converter or engine control module” was introduced by […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Sea Coast Echo

Bay voted second 'Best Coastal Small Town' in U.S.

USA Today on Friday announced the winners of its annual Best Coastal Small Town contest, and this year, the top two selections were on the Mississippi Gulf Coast — Bay St. Louis ranked number two, and Ocean Springs took first place. “The quaint seaside town of Bay St. Louis...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
1K+
Followers
177
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy