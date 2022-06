The rookie and his training officer knocked on the door of an El Monte motel room, where they’d been called to investigate a report of domestic violence. Once they got the victim out of the room, Officer Joseph Santana went in, followed by his training officer, Cpl. Michael Paredes. Justin Flores, the man inside, backed himself into the bathroom, law enforcement sources told The Times.

EL MONTE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO